Pulaski County falls to Rockets in extra innings

It took 10 innings to determine a winner in the district high school baseball match-up between Pulaski County High School and Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday night at Maroons Stadium. The visiting Rockets rallied for a trio of runs in the top of the 10th to come away with the 3-0 extra-inning win over the Maroons.
After nine innings of scoreless baseball, Rockcastle County came up with three runs with two outs in the top of the 10th. Ethan Fain hit a two-out single to right field to score Robert Reams. Noah Fain doubled in the right center gap to score Carson Carera and Ethan Fain to put the Rockets up 3-0.
Despite getting two runners on base in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Maroons could not rally a comeback and suffered their fourth loss of the season.
"I'm super proud of our guys," Pulaski County High School baseball coach Kent Mayfield stated. "We just didn't execute, and we had our opportunities. We had some really good at bats, and I tip my hat to (Rock's) pitcher - he did a great job."
Rockcastle County senior Silas Snaffer pitched eight shutout innings, allowed only one hit and struck out 14 batters.
However, Pulaski County sophomore Chance Todd was equally impressive on the mound. Chance Todd did not allow a hit nor a run in six innings of work, and struck out 12 batters.
"Chance did a great job on the mound," Mayfield vaunted. "He was fantastic."
"This is a great high school baseball game, and I'm proud of my guys," Mayfield added.
The Maroons made no threats to scored in their first four at bats. In the fifth, Marshall Livesay drew a one-out walk, advanced to second base on a wild pitch and went to third on a Will Blankenship groundout. However, the fifth inning ended with Livesay stranded on third base.
Rockcastle put runners on second and third base in the sixth, but a putout by Pulaski County third baseman Dallas Davis ended the inning with two Rock base runners stranded. Neither team could produce runs to send the game into extra innings at 0-0 after seven frames.
The Maroons' golden opportunity to steal the game came in the bottom of the ninth inning. Owen Alexander and Chance Todd both drew walks with no outs. Mason Acton laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third base. Brady Cain was intentionally walked to load the bases, but the next two Maroons batters were fanned to end the inning with the bases juiced.
Brady Cain, who pitched four innings in relief, was the only Maroons to produce a hit in 10 innings of play. The Rockets had four hits on the night.
"Our district is going to be tight, and there's no room for error in these district games," Mayfield warned. "We gotta make sure that tonight doesn't affect our mind. We're going to go over there (Rockcastle County) and play them tomorrow (Wednesday)."
Pulaski County (8-4, 0-1) will travel to play Rockcastle County (11-2, 1-0) on Wednesday, and will host Southwestern on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
