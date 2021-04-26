Pulaski County falls to visiting Tigers

Monday night at Pulaski, the homestanding Maroons were shut out 6-0 by the Clay County Tigers.
Sophomore Brady Cain started the night on the mound for the Maroons and was productive until the fifth inning. In Cain's first four innings, he held the Tigers scoreless by allowing just two hits and had two strikeouts. However, Clay got the bats going in the fifth with help from several errors, and after Clay put up three runs, Cain was pulled for freshman Wessen Falin.
After closing the fifth inning, Falin struggled in the sixth inning and allowed a hit, three runs, and three walks with just one strikeout. Then, junior Owen Alexander closed in the seventh and allowed just one hit.
Leading up to that fifth inning the Maroons had played pretty well on defense. They had an error early in the top of the first, but were still able to face only three batters because freshman catcher Mason Acton threw out Connor Farmer on an attempt to steal second base.
Pulaski had another clutch stop in the bottom of the second when sophomore first baseman Marshall Livesay connected with sophomore third baseman Chance Todd to pick off John Hubbard.
Cain struck out two batters in the top of the third to keep the game scoreless, and the Maroons got three quick outs in the fourth as well.
After back to back errors that put Thomas Jackson and Hubbard on base in the top of the fifth, Hogan Hinkle hit a pop out to score Jackson for the first run of the game. Hubbard later scored on an error, and with the bases loaded Cain hit Ethan Jackson with a pitch which sent Tate Farmer home and gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
In the top of the sixth, after two straight walks, T. Farmer singled to score Ryan Hastings. Hinkle later scored an another Maroons error, and T. Farmer was sent home when Falin hit E. Jackson with a pitch with the bases loaded to put Clay ahead by six.
The Maroons continued to battle, but just could not get their bats going and dropped at 6-0.
Freshman Brandon Crawford was the star of the show for the Tigers as he pitched six of their seven innings and allowed just four hits, and four walks with ten strikeouts.
The loss dropped Pulaski to 9-5 and advanced Clay County to 13-5. The Maroons will play two straight district games in a home and away with the Rockcastle Rockets on Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday they will face Rock on the road, and the Rockets will come to Pulaski on Thursday night.
CC 000 003 30 - 6 4 2
PC 000 000 00 - 0 4 5
2B - Hubbard (CCHS). RBI - Jackson 2, Farmer, Hinkle (CCHS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.