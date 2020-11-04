With just one more week left in the Kentucky High School football regular season, the Pulaski County High School football team has been quarantined after several players tested positive for COVID.
"There is a handful of players that have tested positive on the football team and they are not necessarily contained to the pods," stated Pulaski County School superintendent Pat Richardson. "The health department has asked us to quarantine the entire team. The quarantine will be lifted after Nov. 13."
With the first round of the football post-season playoffs looming just nine days away, the Maroons’ quarantine release date is actually one day past their scheduled Nov. 13 opening-round playoff game date. The Maroons were scheduled to travel to Harlan County this Friday for their regular season finale, but that game has been canceled. Pulaski County is scheduled to host North Laurel High School at Maroon Stadium, on Friday, Nov. 13, in the opening round of the Class 5A state football playoffs.
It will be up to the two teams (Pulaski County and North Laurel) to possibly work out an alternative date for their playoff game.
Going by the standard 14-day quarantine period issued by the Health Department, the Maroons will get almost no on-field preparation practices before their opening-round playoff game. And there is a possibility that their release date could fall after the date of their scheduled first-round playoff game.
Back before the football season even stated, in early August of this year, the Pulaski County High School football team had to quarantine a 10-player pod after three players in that pod tested positive.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there has been over 45 KHSAA football games (scheduled Friday, Nov. 6) canceled for COVID-related issues.
Pulaski County was originally scheduled to play Wayne County in their regular season finale. But Wayne County had to cancel so that they could make up their district game with Knox Central, which was originally schedule for Oct. 16. Earlier this week, Knox Central had to cancel that make-up game - leaving Wayne County without a regular-season finale game. However, Wayne County is planning to travel to Barren County High School this Friday for their regular-season finale.
Southwestern will travel to Bullitt Central this Friday, after their game at Paul Laurence Dunbar was canceled. Somerset will have the night off this Friday.
