Pulaski County freshmen win 12th Region

The Pulaski County High School freshman boys basketball tram Maroons captured the 12th Region Freshmen tournament title this past weekend at Southwestern High School. In the first round, the Maroons defeated McCreary 51 to 25. In the second round, the Maroons took down West Jessamine 54 to 35. In the tourney semifinals, Pulaski played East Jessamine and won 52 to 45 to advance to the championship game. In the region finals, the Maroons would defeat Wayne 54 to 43.
Championship team members are Ryan Anderson, Kade Hargis, Brandon Ping, Jace Blosser, Foster Fraley, Drew Inabnitt, Gavin Cook, Mack King, Zach Anderson, and Ethan Idlewine. The Pulaski County freshman team is coached by Blake Burton.
