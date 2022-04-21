Pulaski County gets revenge on Briar Jumpers

Coming off an upset by the Briar Jumpers on Wednesday that saw Somerset scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 7th (and eventually win it on a walk-off in the 10th inning) en route to a 6-5 victory over Pulaski, the two teams met again at Pulaski on Thursday evening in the 2nd game of their season series. Somerset had all the momentum in the world after their come-from-behind victory, but the question is would that be enough to upset Pulaski for the 2nd day in a row?
Although one hit in the bottom of the 1st would lead to the Maroons scoring 4 runs, Pulaski County would add 5 more runs in the rest of the game. A fantastic pitching performance would pace Pulaski County, with the Maroons only giving up 1 run behind a complete game by Todd, and Pulaski would end up splitting the season series with Somerset by a final score of 9-1.
In the top of the first inning, all 3 batters faced by Pulaski would fly out, ending the top of the frame with relative ease. The first batter up for the Maroons in the home half of the inning was the pitcher Todd, and he would single to center field to get the offense going. The next batter, Mason Acton, would draw a walk to put two on board. The following batter would strikeout (Loy's 1st of the game), although the runners would steal 2nd and 3rd to put 2 Maroons in scoring position. As Jace Frye stepped in to bat, a wild pitch would advance both runners on base, allowing 1 to score for the first run on the board for the Maroons. Frye would end up walking to put 2 on base once again. The next 4 batters (Brysen Dugger, Marshall Livesay, Dallas Davis, and Kameryn Hargis) would all be walked in a row to score 3 more runs for the home team. Somerset would then swap pitchers to Jase Combs, who would then record 2 straight outs to get out of the bases loaded jam, with the Maroons leading 4-0 after 1 inning of play.
In the top of the 2nd inning, Todd would start really getting his pitches to the right spot. Striking out 2 of the 4 batters he faced (while walking Isaiah Lewis) to retire the Briar Jumper offense without any runs being added to the scoreboard. The Pulaski County offense would start off with two straight hits (singles by both Acton and Brady Cain) to put some more pressure on Somerset. The Jumpers would then swap to another pitcher, this time going to Cayden Cimala. Cain would then steal 2nd base and Frye would earn a base via a walk to load the bases. A single to left field by Dugger would score 1 run, making the score 5-0. Livesay then stepped up to bat and knocked a 2 RBI single down the left field line, making the score 7-0. A sacrifice fly out by Davis would nab the final run of the inning for the Maroons. Somerset would then be able to make the next 2 outs (including Cimala's 1st strikeout of the game) and get out of the inning without any more trouble, with the Maroons leading 8-0.
Todd would once again continue his insanely efficient pitching in the top of the 3rd inning, retiring 3 straight batters (including getting his 3rd strikeout of the game) to end the half-inning with still no hits on the board for Somerset. Although the first batter for Pulaski in the home half of the inning would line out to 2nd base, Acton would collect another hit via a shot to deep center field, good enough for a double. Connor Denney would then come in to pinch run for Acton. An infield single by Cain would put 2 runners on base for the Maroons, but the following batter would fly out to give Pulaski only one out to work with. Dugger would get his 2nd RBI of the game here after a single down the left field line would score Denney. After another out was recorded, the two teams would leave the 3rd inning with the Maroons up 9-0, with Pulaski 1 run short of the mercy rule being activated in the 5th inning.
A single by Cole Reynolds in the top of the 4th would finally give the Jumpers a base hit in this one. Reynolds would then steal 2nd base to get into scoring position. Although Todd was able to strikeout the next 3 batters in a row, a throwing error on the last batter would score Reynolds from 2nd for Somerset's 1st run of the game. Todd would be up to 6 strikeouts by the end of this half-inning and his team would be leading this one 9-1. Cimala would start off the bottom of the inning by striking out his 2nd batter of the game. He would then walk the next 2 batters (Hargis and Owen Alexander), but would retire the next two batters to get the Jumpers out of the jam.
Once again, Somerset would lead off the inning in the top of the 5th by launching a hit, this one a double to right field by Lewis. The strong pitching by Todd would come up clutch here, however, as he would retire the next 3 batters he faced (including getting his 7th and 8th strikeouts of the night) to get out of any potential danger the runner at 2nd could have posed. No luck for the Maroons' offense in the home-half of the inning either, as 3 straight Maroons came up to bat and 3 straight were sat down (including Cimala's 3rd strikeout of his relief apperance). The score continued to be 9-1 in favor of Pulaski.
The top of the 6th inning saw the first batter for the Briar Jumpers line out to 1st base. The next batter found pay dirt, as Reynolds smacked a single to left field to give the bats of Somerset a little lift. Unfortunately, that would be all they could muster in the inning, as the next two batters were sat down to end the half-inning (including Todd getting his 9th strikeout of the evening). Not much came across for the Maroons in the bottom of the inning though, as Davis reached base on a walk for the only base runner of the home-half of the 6th. The other 3 batters were retired in short order (including Cimala's 4th strikeout of the game), and the score was still 9-1 in favor of Pulaski County, with Somerset having one more shot at it.
The top of the 7th came and with it, the Briar Jumpers last chance at a comeback. With Wednesday's blown game still in the back of their minds, the Maroons and pitcher Todd took the field. The first batter (Jaden Bryant) reached on a walk and many fans thought it was happening all over again. Thankfully for the Maroons, they wouldn't blow this one. After the next batter flew out to deep left field, Todd was able to strikeout the final 2 batters of the game to give himself 11 total strikeouts on the game. An absolutely masterful performance was done for the sophomore, as he finished with 11 strikeouts, just 3 hits and 1 earned run allowed, and a complete game on his ledger. The Maroons would win this one 9-1 and split the season series with their rival Somerset.
Somerset falls to 8-11 with the loss and have 2 more games left this week. On Friday, Somerset will travel to Lincoln County to play in the AGE Patriot Invitational. On Saturday, the Briar Jumpers will play the Cardinals of George Rogers Clark (10-9).
Pulaski County improves to 11-5 with the win and have 2 more games left this week, with both happening on Saturday. They will play the Panthers of Elizabethtown (14-7) and the Indians of Adair County (10-5).
