Pulaski County girls soccer has winning weekend

NICHOLASVILLE - The Pulaski County High School girls soccer team had a big weekend with two wins over the two schools from Jessamine County in the VisitJessamine.com Soccerama. On Saturday, the Lady Maroons downed the three-time defending region champs West Jessamine Lady Colts, 2-1. On Sunday, Pulaski County downed East Jessamine by a score of 2-0.
In the West Jessamine win, Pulaski County sophomore Camille Powell scored in 11th minute off an assist from freshman Maddie Sexton. In the 72nd, minute senior Bailee Franklin scored off a pass from Maddie Sexton - who ended the game with two assists.
In the East Jessamine win, Bailee Franklin scored a pair of goals for the Lady Maroons second win of the weekend. Franklin's first goal came in the 14th minute off an assist from senior Ashylnn Pennington. Franklin struck again in the 73rd minute off a free kick. The Lady Maroons had downed East Jessamine 4-2 back on Aug. 19, to break a two-decade old losing streak to the Lady Jags.
Pulaski County (4-1) will travel to McCreary Central on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.