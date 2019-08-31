Pulaski County girls soccer win fourth consecutive game

CAMPBELLSVILLE - The Pulaski County High School girls soccer team picked up their fourth consecutive win in their 4-0 victory over Taylor County on Thursday.
In the 29th minute, senior Anna Morgan got the Lady Maroons on the board with a 20-yard shot for the corner. Kanisha Price assisted in the Morgan score.
In the 46th minute, Bailee Franklin put the Lady Maroons up 2-0 with 25-yard scoring shot.
In the 56th minute, Ashylnn Pennington scored from 10 yards out to put the Lady Maroons up 3-0. Ten minutes later, Pennington passed off to Price, who scored from 20 yards out to put Pulaski County up 4-0.
Pulaski County (5-1-1) will host Casey County on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
