Pulaski County girls win at Catbird Classic

LONDON - The Pulaski County High School girls cross country team turned the tables on their county school cross-town rivals in the Catbird Classic cross country meet on Saturday. The Lady Maroons won the varsity girls team title with a low of 86, while Pulaski County placed second with 89 points. Southwestern downed Pulaski County by five points the weekend before in the Pulaski County Invitational.
Freshman Alex Cundiff led the way for the Lady Maroons with as second-place finish and a time of 21:14 for he 5,000-meter course. Eighth-grader Halana Strunk placed 18th with a 23:22 clocking. Junior Morgan Bruin placed 23rd with a time of 23:55. A pair of seventh graders, Becca Debord and Addison Cundiff, rounded out the Lady Maroons' top-five scorers. Debord placed 28th with a 24:37, and Addison Cundiff placed 30th with a time of 25:03.
For Southwestern, sophomore Kate Golden led the way with a third-place finish and a 21:20 clocking. Freshman Jasmine Akin placed 13th and was clocked at 23:08. Eighth-grader Madeline Peterson placed 14th with a 23:16. Sophomore Allison Taylor placed 32nd with a time of 25:19, and freshman Kathryn Carrington placed 39th with a time of 26:06.
"Our girls looked good today at Catbird Classic," stated Southwestern cross country coach Debbie Carrington. "I was very proud of my girls. Lydia Patterson was facing some health issues and was unable to finish the race. Her teammates stepped up and helped fill the void left by her absence. This just shows the depth of the team and their determination to work together and succeed. I'm looking forward to watching these young ladies progress throughout the season."
Somerset Christian sophomore Chloe West placed fifth with a time of 21:57. Somerset junior Angelica Hernandez placed 47th with a time of 26:20.
The Somerset girls team placed 10th with 253 points.
In the boys varsity division, Pulaski County placed third with 115 points, while Southwestern placed ninth with 271 points. Somerset placed 13th with 339 points.
Pulaski County junior Jeremiah Pierce placed sixth with a time of 17:28. Southwestern freshman Nathanael Turner placed seventh with a time of 17:44. Pulaski junior Bradley Heist placed 16th with a time of 18:23. Southwestern sophomore Trevor Hansen placed 27th with a 19:04. Pulaski freshman Eli Gover (19:24) and senior Cabryn Ping (19:342) placed 30 and 31st respectively.
Somerset junior Joseph Crabtree placed 36th with a time of 19:41. Somerset Christian sophomore Ryan Davis placed 48th with a time of 20:11.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
