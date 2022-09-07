At the North Laurel Invitational this past weekend, the Pulaski County Maroons claimed the girls 5000m varsity title, being led by senior Alex Cundiff's first-place finish in the race with a time of 19:58.91. Other top finishers for the Maroons were freshman Maggie Bertram, who finished in fifth place with a time of 21:09.56, and freshman Hannah Murray, who finished in 11th place with a time of 22:26.94.
Southwestern would come in fourth place in the same race, being led by their top scorers in junior Shaye Seiber, who finished in sixth place with a time of 21:32.88, and junior Madeline Peterson, who finished in 16th place with a time of 22:59.51. Somerset Christian School junior Haley Wells was the lone Cougar to place with a time of 40:58.06.
In the girls elementary 1600m run, Somerset Christian would be the top local finisher with a third-place finish, being led by fifth grader Claire Hardy, who finished in seventh place with a time of 7:31.97. Pulaski County would finish in fourth place, being led by sixth grader Adalynn Murray's second place finish with a time of 6:41.18. Southwestern would finish in fifth place, led by third grader Emjay Ping, who finished with a time of 7:32.25. Somerset would land in eighth place, led by fifth grader Olivia Cheuvront, who finished in 11th place with a time of 7:37.72.
In the girls 3000m race, Southwestern would finish second as a team, being led by top finishers in seventh graders Shelby Lockard, who finished in fourth place with a time of 15:05.47, and Amelia Frey, who finished in in sixth place with a time of 15:48.81. Somerset Christian's top finisher would be eighth grader Mayah Edens, who finished in ninth place with a time of 16:10.94, while Pulaski County's top finisher was eighth grader Hailey Slaven, who finished in a time of 19:48.41.
In the boys 1600m, Southwestern would claim first place, being led by top finishers in fourth grader Ashton Lockard, who finished in sixth place with a time of 6:43.75, and fourth grader Evan Lockard, who finished in eighth place with a time of 6:44.72. Somerset would finish right behind the Warriors in second place, being led by runners Wilson Gehring, who finished with a time of 6:59.15, and fifth grader Porter Hoseclaw, who finished with a time of 7:01.41.
Other local finishes in the 1600m race include Somerset Christian with an eighth-place finish, led by sixth grader James Hardy, who finished in seventh place with a time of 6:44.40. Pulaski County would finish in ninth place, led by fifth grader Finn Baird, who finished in 14th place with a time of 7:07.15.
In the boys 3000m race, Somerset would have the top local finisher in seventh grader Tripp Hoseclaw, who came in 15th place with a time of 13:21.78. Pulaski County seventh grader Eyan Hutchinson would come in 19th place with a time of 13:36.88. Southwestern seventh grader Kaden Jackson would finish 26th with a time of 14:06.22, while Somerset Christian seventh grader Gavin Burke would finish 33rd with a time of 14:38.41.
In the varsity boys 5000m race, Southwestern would finish in ninth place, being led by their top runners in senior Caleb Perrin, who finished 30th with a time of 19:43.62, and junior Zabery Bortz, who finished in 36th place with a time of 20:02.59. Pulaski County would finish in 10th place, led by their top runners in sophomore Logan Stamper, who finished 53rd with a time of 21:03.50, and junior Camden Tackett, who finished 70th with a time of 22:46.81.
Somerset Christian's top runner in the boys' varsity race was eighth grader Isaac Edens, who finished 46th with a time of 20:41.09. Somerset would be led by sophomore Cameron Albright, who finished 59th with a time of 21:35.06.
All local teams will next race at the Southern Harrier Classic on Saturday, which will be held at Somerset Christian.
