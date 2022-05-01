Pulaski County girls win South Laurel Invitational

LONDON - The Pulaski County High School girls track team ran away with the team title in the South Laurel Invitational on Friday. The Lady Maroons posted a best score of 100 points. The Pulaski County boys team placed third with 66 points. The Southwestern boys team placed eighth, and the Lady Warriors placed ninth.
Pulaski County sophomore Abbee Coomer won the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.73, and placed second in the 200-meter dash at 26.81.
Pulaski County eighth-grade Maggie Bertram won the girls 3200-meter run with a time of 12:34.7.
Pulaski County sophomore Lexi Lawless won the girls shot put event with a best of 32'05", and placed second in the discus with a mark of 92'05".
Pulaski County junior Cade Sullivan placed second in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.53.
Pulaski County junior Kannon Cundiff placed second in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.82.
Pulaski County T.J. Colyer placed second in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 23.84, placed third in the high jump at 6'00", and placed fourth in the long jump at 19'11".
Southwestern junior Preston Frost placed second in the boys 300-meter hurdles with time of 43.17, and placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.62.
Pulaski County freshman Emma Coomer placed third in girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.18.
Southwestern junior Caleb Perrin placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.9.
Pulaski County junior Alex Cundiff placed third in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.7, and placed fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 63.38.
Somerset sophomore Grace Burgess placed third in the girls high jump at 4'08", and placed fifth in the long jump with a best of 14'09".
Pulaski County junior Tyler Wilkinson placed third in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.04.
Southwestern junior Jadyn Campbell placed third in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.46.
Southwestern senior Bekah Clark placed fourth in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 63.03.
Pulaski County junior Case Bussell placed fourth in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.79.
Southwestern sophomore Victor Colyer placed fourth in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 53.33.
Bluegrass United senior Chloe West placed fourth in the girls 1600-meter run with a time of 5:34.0, and placed fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.6.
Southwestern senior Kate Golden placed fifth in the girls 1600-meter run with a time of 5:38.8.
Somerset senior Emily Ham placed fifth in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.59, and placed fifth in the triple jump at 31'11.5".
Somerset sophomore Reese Blakeman placed fifth in the boys pole vault at a best height of 10'00".
The Pulaski County girls 3200-meter relay team of Maggie Bertram, Addison Cundiff, Alex Cundiff, and Hannah Murray won with a time of 10:14.5.
The Southwestern girls 1600-meter relay team of Bekah Clark, Jadyn Campbell, Kate Golden, and Ayden Smiddy won with a time of 4:16.9.
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team of Abbee Coomer, Emma Coomer, Aubrey Richardson, and Kenzie Cupp won with time of 1:50.3.
The Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Abbee Coomer, Emma Coomer, Aubrey Richardson, and Simi McAlpin won with time of 52.34.
The Somerset girls 800-meter relay team of Emily Ham, Isabella Mckenzie, Grace Burgess, and Jolie May place second with a time of 1:54.8.
The Pulaski County boys 400-meter relay team of Harris Denmeyer, Cade Sullivan, Barek Williams, and Casey Bussell placed third with a time of 45.44.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.