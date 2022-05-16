Pulaski County girls win Williamsburg Invitational

WILLIAMSBURG – The Pulaski County High School girls track team won the team title at the Williamsburg Invitational with 100 points, while the Pulaski County boys team finished runner-up with 88 points. The Southwestern boys placed fourth with 75 points, and the Southwestern girls placed sixth with 70 points.
Pulaski County sophomore Abbe Coomer won the 100-meter dash in 12.83 seconds, and won the 200-meter dash in 26.67.
Pulaski County junior Alex Cundiff placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.8, and placed second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:30.1.
Pulaski County sophomore Lexi Lawless placed first in the discus event with a best of 105'10", and was second in the shot put with a best of 32'6".
Southwestern junior Preston Frost placed first in the 300-meter un with a time of 42.47, and placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.60.
Pulaski County junior Clint Woods won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.11.
Pulaski County junior Cade Sullivan won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.25.
Pulaski County junior T. J. Colyer placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.29, placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.97, and placed third in the long jump at 19'03.5".
Southwestern junior Jadyn Campbell placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 52.2.
Southwestern junior Caleb Perrin placed third in the 800-meter run at 2:02.3, and placed fourth in the 400-meter dash at 52.95.
Pulaski County junior Tyler Wilkinson placed third in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.19, and placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.60.
Southwestern freshman Tristan Weddle placed third in the 100-meter dash at at time of 11.71.
Southwestern junior Ayden Smiddy placed third in the high jump with a best clearance of 4'08".
Southwestern senior Bekah Clark placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 62.0.
Bluegrass United senior Chloe West placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:33.4, and placed third in the 1600-meter run at 5:34.0.
Pulaski County freshman Emma Coomer placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.25.
Southwestern senior Trevor Hansen placed fourth in the 1600-meter run at 4:50.6, and fourth in the 3200-meter run at 10:52.3.
The Southwestern 1600-meter relay team of Bekah Clark, Jadyn Campbell, Kate Golden, and Ayden Smiddy won with a time of 4:18.3.
The Southwestern 800-meter relay team of Ayden Smiddy, Kathryn Carrington, Jadyn Campbell, and Bekah Calrk placed second with a time of 1:55.1.
The Pulaski County 400-meter relay team of Cade Sullivan, Clint Woods, Casey Bussell, and T.J. Colyer placed second with a time of 44.94.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
