Pulaski County golfers compete at West Jessamine Invitational

NICHOLASVILLE – The Pulaski County High School boys golf team placed seventh in the West Jessamine Invitational, played at the Connemara Golf Course. The Maroons shot a combined team score of 316.
Freshman Reece Broughton fired a six-over-par 77, junior Cayden Lancaster shot 79, junior Kellan McKinney fired a 79, junior Zach Ousley fired 81, and Mack King shot 89.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.