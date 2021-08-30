Pulaski County golfers earn two weekend runner-up finishes

Local high school boys golf teams had a busy weekend with back-to-back invitational tourneys. The Pulaski County High School Invitational was played on Saturday at Eagle's Nest County Club, while the Wayne County Invitational was played on Sunday at Monticello Country Club.
The Pulaski County boys golf squad came away with two runner-up finishes this past weekend. The Maroons finished second in the own tournament on Saturday with a score of 314, and placed second on Sunday with a sub-300 team score of 296.
Pulaski County junior Cayden Lancaster led the way for the Maroons both days. Lancaster shot a even-par 71 to place in the top 5 at the Wayne County Invitational and shot two-over-par 73 at the Pulaski County Invitational.
On Saturday for the Maroons, Reece Broughton shot 75, Zach Ousley shot 82, Mason Daugherty shot 84, and Kellan McKinney shot 90. On Sunday, McKinney shot 74, Ousley shot 75, Broughton shot 76, and Daugherty shot 84. As an individual Mack King shot 87 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday.
The Wayne County High School boys golf team finished fourth in both the weekend tournaments. The Cards scored 320 on Saturday and 306 on Sunday.
On Saturday, Gehrig Sexton shot even-par 71 to finish in the top 5. Sexton led the Cardinals on Sunday with a one-over-par round of 73.
For the Cardinals on Saturday, Gage Gregory shot 78, Aaron Hesse shot 80, while Cade Foster and Hunter Bell both fired rounds of 90. On Sunday, Gregory shot 74, Hesse shot 75, Bell shot 84, and Foster carded an 86.
Southwestern played in both weekend tourneys with a team score of 386 on Saturday and 372 on Sunday. On Saturday, Ian Maybrier shot 90, Chandler Taylor shot 92, Jack Baker shot 95, Kaleb Winks shot 98, and Oliver Frey shot 115. On Sunday, Taylor shot 83, Maybrier shot 88, Winks shot 98, and Frey shot 103.
On Saturday, the Somerset High School boys golf team posted a team score of 344. Brady Reynolds shot 81, Peyton Phillippi shot 87, Bryson Stevens shot 87, Nate Luttrell shot 89, and Quinn Weddle shot 114.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
