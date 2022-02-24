Pulaski County holds back Rockets in district final

LIBERTY - For the past dozen seasons, the Pulaski County Maroons have been the 'Kings of the 47th District', winning the district tournament in 10 of the past 12 years.
After Thursday night's game against Rockcastle County at Casey County High School, you can now make it 11 out of the past 13.
Pulaski County -- coming into Thursday night with the best record in the 12th Region at 27-2 -- threw a balanced scoring attack at Rockcastle County, and answered every run the Rockets made.
As a result, it was John Fraley and crew cutting down nets once again at the conclusion of a 47th District Tournament, thanks to a hard-fought, 68-62 victory over a Rockcastle County team that put forth a valiant effort in defeat.
"Rockcastle County did a good job in the first half of packing their zone in, and made it hard for us to get to the rim," stated a very happy coach Fraley, who saw his team defeat Rockcastle County for the 17th consecutive game.
"We were able to get to the rim a little better in the second half," continued the PC head coach. "When they went man, I felt like we were able to stretch it out a little bit."
Early on, this game resembled a heavyweight boxing match, with a punch by one team, and a counter punch by the other.
The Maroons raced out to a quick 13-5 lead at the game's outset, but Rockcastle County closed the first quarter with a nice 11-4 spurt, closing the gap to 17-16 after eight minutes of play.
Rockcastle County finally took a slim lead late in the first half, but thanks to back to back three-pointers from Barek Williams and Caleb Sloan late in the second period, Pulaski County was able to stretch the lead out to a 38-30 margin by the half.
At the beginning of the third period, thanks to back to back baskets by Zach Travis and Gavin Stevens, the Maroons had their first double digit lead of the night at 42-30, forcing a Rockcastle County timeout.
Coming out of that stoppage of play, the Rockets roared back. However, PC would respond with a run of its own, maintaining a nine-point advantage -- 50-41 -- headed into the fourth quarter of play.
"When we were up eight at the half, and came out to begin the third quarter and got two stops and two scores to put us up by 12, that kind of gave us a little breathing room," pointed out Fraley.
"That enabled us to be able to absorb if they made a little run at us, and then we were able to make a run right back at them," continued the PC coach. "We were able to keep the lead between 10 to 12 points, and I know we missed some free throws down the stretch, but I'm really proud of the way our guys fought, because this was a hard game to play in."
Pulaski County did indeed have its struggles at the charity stripe in the contest, hitting on only 14-26 free throw attempts for the game, but Rockcastle County couldn't take advantage. The Rockets were only 10-18 from the free throw line, with some of those costly misses coming in the fourth quarter when 'The Rock' was trying to mount a comeback.
"From this point on, it's like I told our guys after the game, it's going to be like this, and it doesn't matter how many games you won or lost," said Fraley. "Every game is going to be a game where every possession is going to count, and you've got to value the basketball."
Travis led Pulaski County in the win with 17 points, while Williams added 12 points, Carson Fraley netted 11 points, and Cayden Lancaster chipped in with 10 points.
Rockcastle County meanwhile -- without a win over Pulaski County since way back on January 8, 2016, got a game-high 20 points from Jake Sanders, while Jonathan Hopkins added 17 points, and Daniel Mullins and Reese Coguer each had 11 points.
The Maroons -- 28-2 on the season -- will move on to next week's 12th Regional Basketball Tournament at Pulaski County High School, which gets underway on Wednesday night, March 2nd.
Local members of the 47th District All Season Team were announced after Thursday night's game. They were Zach Travis, Gavin Stevens, Cayden Lancaster, and Caleb Sloan from Pulaski County, while Somerset's Indred Whitaker and Jack Harmon made the squad as well.
