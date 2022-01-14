Pulaski County holds off a pesky Southwestern

To tie the mark set by the 1994-'95 squad that began that season with an 18-0 mark, the Pulaski County Maroons -- 17-0 on the season and ranked number five in the state of Kentucky in this week's Associated Press Poll -- had one task in front of it -- beat arch-rival Southwestern.
That however proved to be much harder than most people thought, headed into this arch-rival contest against the 3-13 Warriors on Friday night inside The PC Gym.
Jeron Dunbar's club played lights out early, and hung tough with the heavily-favored Maroons until late in the third quarter.
However, with a 39-37 lead over PC, Gavin Stevens -- who had arguably his best game of the season for the Maroons with a game-high 35 points -- hit back to back three-point baskets, and Cayden Lancaster hit a 15-foot jump shot from the left elbow, and that modest, 8-0 spurt to end the third quarter by the Maroons, propelled Pulaski County to a hard-fought, 64-50 win over a determined Southwestern club.
"Once we were able to get the ball in the high post on the baseline in the second half, and Gavin (Stevens) hit some three's there, that always helps," stated coach Fraley, after watching his club tie the mark for the best start in school history with its' 18th consecutive win.
"We were able to get the ball inside in the second half, and that enabled us to be able to get a little bit better lead, and that led us to being better defensively as well," added the Pulaski County head coach.
Early on, Pulaski County raced out to a quick, 6-0 lead, but the Warriors would withstand that early flurry.
Southwestern's Eli Meece hit three, three-point baskets in the opening quarter of play, helping the Warriors to keep pace with the Maroons.
The game was knotted up at 17-17 at the end of the first period, and Pulaski County only led by three points at the intermission over the Warriors at 29-26. In the second period, Southwestern was able to stay within striking distance of the Maroons thanks to reserve Conner Hudson, who came off the bench for coach Dunbar hitting a pair of three-point buckets.
At the start of the second half, Southwestern's JJ Hutchinson got in on the act, helping his club get off and running, with a quick eight-point scoring flurry that included a pair of treys of his own.
The Warriors raced out to the lead early in the third quarter, as PC simply couldn't shake the Warriors on this particular night. Southwestern's two-three zone and deliberate offense had this game at the pace the Warriors wanted and needed, but Stevens would have the answer with those two three's during that 8-0 spurt to close out the third period for Pulaski County.
"We want to come out every time and be a better version than we were the last time, but in our last two games we haven't been," lamented Fraley.
"We've got to go back to work in the gym, and we've got to get back to shooting the ball and practicing a little harder -- we've just got to go back to work," he added.
The Maroons were able to stretch the lead out over the game's final eight minutes to the final margin of victory of 14 points, once again due to some big-time shots by Stevens, along with Zach Travis.
Travis scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth period, while Stevens hit yet, another trey in the final frame -- one of seven he hit on the night.
About the only thing Pulaski County didn't do well in the win was at the charity stripe, where the Maroons managed to make only 10-18 free throw attempts, which included missing three consecutive front ends of a one and one coming down the home stretch of the fourth quarter -- a stat that didn't go unnoticed by the head coach.
"That's one of the things I talked to tonight with our kids about after the game -- we've got to go to work on it," pointed out Fraley.
"It's not that we can't do it, but it's just that we're not doing it," added the Maroon coach. "Coach (Chris) Fitzgerald has a great quote all the time, 'Shooters aren't born, but they're made'. There's a reason he shot 90 percent from the free throw line, because he shot 500 free throws a day every day for his entire life. Our kids have got to get back to doing that."
Stevens led Pulaski County with his big night and those 35 points, while Lancaster and Travis each added 11 points for the Maroons.
Meece paced the Warriors with 16 points, while Hutchinson added a baker's dozen, and Andrew Jones added 10 points.
The win over Southwestern improved Fraley to 13-2 all-time as Pulaski County's head coach against the Warriors, and it also gave Pulaski County its eight consecutive win in the series against Southwestern.
The Warriors will return to action on Saturday afternoon at home in the Iron Man Classic at 4:30 p.m. taking on Taylor County, while PC will return to the hardwood next Tuesday evening, taking on Barren County in a girl-boy doubleheader at The PC Gym.
