Pulaski County holds off Somerset

A Maddie Sexton goal in the 23rd of the first half was all the Pulaski County High School girls soccer tram needed to down Somerset High School in the championship game of the 47th District Girls Soccer Tournament on Wednesday at Clara Morrow Field.
With 17:45 left in the opening half, Pulaski County High School sophomore Maddie Sexton nailed a 20-yard free kick from straight-away center to put the Lady Maroons up 1-0. That one goal stood up for the remainder of the contest and snapped a string of three straight losses in three years to the Lady Jumpers in the 47th District championship game.
Somerset outshot the Lady Maroons 16 to 4 for the game. However, Pulaski County made the one shot they needed while the Lady Jumpers were relegated to long-range attempts for most of the game.
"Early in the game we gave up a few chances, but I like the way we responded in transition," stated Pulaski County High School first-year girls soccer coach Chris Fabrizio. "I like our scoring chances on those few opportunities. We were able to get that lead and it let us play more our game. Somerset is a great team, it is a tremendous battle every time we play them, and we look forward to joining them again in the regional tournament."
Eleven minutes into the game, Pulaski County junior Camille Powell had an offensive flurry with two shots on goal. Her first attempt was a 25-yarder that sailed wide. Less than a minute later, Powell intercepted a Somerset goal kick and sent a bullet on frame from 20 yards out that was deflected by Somerset keeper Lainey Barnett.
After Sexton's goal, the Lady Maroons got one more attempt off at the 30-minute mark when senior Hailey Halloran shot a 20-yard free kick on frame, that was saved by Barnett.
With 50 more minutes left in the district finals, Pulaski County packed it on the defensive end of the field.
Somerset sophomore Jolie May took all five of the Lady Jumpers' long-range attempts in the final 10 minutes of the first half. At the 36-minute mark, May blasted a 20-yard free kick attempt off the top goal post.
In the second half, May got off eight more attempts with most of them at least 25 yards out from the goal. May's last attempt came at the 78th minute from only 20 yards out, but it sailed high.
The Lady Jumpers best attempt at a score came in the 74th minute when junior Rachel Tomlinson nailed the top crossbar off a free kick at the top of the penalty box. Afterwards two other Lady Jumpers got a touch of the ball in the melee in front of the goal before the Lady Maroons could clear the ball.
Pulaski County sophomore keeper Audrey Jasper had eight saves and played a flawless game in front of the goal.
Pulaski County have only played eight games this season, and have not been in action for almost two weeks due to a pair of game cancellations.
"The uncertainty we had to endure this year was tough: whether we were even going to start a season, when we were able to use a ball and have a full group as a team, when the season might get canceled or if games might get cancelled," Fabrizio stated. "I love the way my girls responded to the adversity. They are a very mature group, very mentally tough, and I couldn't be more proud of them.
Local players named to the 47th District Girls Soccer team were, from Pulaski County, Audrey Jasper, Graeson Mobley, Lexi Nicholas, Allie Sexton and Maddie Sexton. From Somerset was Lainey Barnett, Jolie May, Hayley Melton, and Rachel Tomlinson.
Pulaski County (5-2-1) and Somerset (6-6) will advance to the 12th Region Girls soccer Tournament, which will be played next week at Somerset's Clara Morrow Field.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
