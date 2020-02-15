Pulaski County holds off Southwestern 

Valentine's Day is a day to show love to one another.
In a Valentine's Night hoops matchup, there was no love between Southwestern and Pulaski County, as the two local rivals met up in a crosstown showdown at the Wigwam.
In an intense meeting at the Wigwam, it was the Pulaski County Maroons coming away with a 61-59 triumph over the homestanding Southwestern Warriors. Just like the January 17th meeting, Pulaski County ran out to an early lead before the Warriors roared back to make it a ballgame, but just like the inaugural meeting, the Maroons would get the last laugh.
Heading into the fourth period, Southwestern and Pulaski County were knotted up at 48-48. KJ Combs quickly gave the Maroons a 51-48 edge with a three-pointer before Brayden Sims cut the lead down to a lone point at 51-50. A pair of lay-ups from Combs put the Maroons ahead, 55-50, forcing the Warriors into a timeout with 4:35 left to play.
Southwestern would rattle off six unanswered points to retake the lead from the Maroons at 56-55. Cole Dysinger, Andrew Jones, and Sims all scored for the Warriors on the 6-0 run. Pulaski County, following a timeout, grabbed the lead right back from Southwestern thanks to a score from Grant Oaks.
With 35 seconds left in the contest, Colton Fraley hit a pair of free-throws to give the Maroons a 59-56 advantage. Dysinger, with 16 seconds to go, knocked down a three-point to tie the ballgame up at 59 apiece. Fraley, once again, went two-for-two from the charity stripe, putting the Maroons out front, 61-59, with 7.3 seconds remaining.
Southwestern got the ball across the half-court line before calling a timeout with 5.2 ticks left on the scoreboard. The Warriors' chance at a game-winning shot would be taken away, as a Maroon defender knocked the ball away before the horn sounded to end the rivalry contest.
Pulaski County opened the game with an 8-2 run before taking an 18-12 lead after one quarter. The Maroons led by as much as nine points in the frame, but Southwestern would cut the lead down to three points on a trey from Jones to make it 15-12. A shot from behind the arc from Zach Travis late in the quarter widened the Maroons' lead to six points at 18-12.
The Warriors would outscore Pulaski County, 18-14, in the second quarter, but it wasn't enough to grab the lead away from the Maroons, who took a 32-30 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Southwestern came out firing on all cylinders to open the second half, tallying eight unanswered points to run out to a 38-32 lead over the Maroons. The Warriors would lead for the majority of the third quarter, evening leading by as much as seven points at 48-41. Pulaski County would end the period with seven consecutive points to knot the game up at 48-48 heading into the final quarter of action.
Combs led all scorers with a game-high 23 points in the Maroons' two-point victory. Travis and Oaks both finished in double figures for Pulaski County, scoring ten points each.
Sims was Southwestern's leading point-getter, tallying 14 points in the loss. Jones scored 13 points for the Warriors, while Dysinger got 11 points.
Pulaski County (21-5) and the Warriors (14-13) will each round out the regular season this week with a pair of contests. Southwestern will travel to Perry County Central on Tuesday before hosting Cordia on Friday at the Wigwam, while the Maroons will have two home games versus Danville (Sunday) and Boyle County (Monday).
PC -- 18 14 16 13 -- 61
SW -- 12 18 18 11 -- 59
PULASKI COUNTY -- Combs 23, Travis 10, Oaks 10, Fraley 6, Sloan 6, Williams 4, Bates 2
SOUTHWESTERN -- Sims 14, Jones 13, Dysinger 11, Coffey 9, Smith 6, McKee 4, Pierce 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.