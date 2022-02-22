Pulaski County holds off tough Rebels

LIBERTY--The Pulaski County Maroons blew Casey County out on two previous occasions in the regular season, knocking off the Rebels by scores of 85-54 and 85-45 respectively.
On Tuesday night in the opening round of the Boy's 47th District Basketball Tournament on the Rebels' home court, John Fraley and company found things just a little bit tougher.
Make that a lot tougher.
Casey County - a prohibitive underdog to the 12th Region's top team with a 26-2 record - hung tough for three quarters against Fraley's Maroons. However in the end, Pulaski County had more firepower and a little more in the tank than did the outmanned Rebels.
Despite a game-high 34 points from Casey County's Ethan Willoughby, Pulaski County broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter, and went on to post a hard-fought, 73-58 win over the Rebs, punching its ticket to Thursday night's championship game of the tourney.
"Casey County did a heck of a job tonight, and coach (Billy) Carson does a very good job with them," stated a very happy Fraley after his team moved to 27-2 on the year with the win.
"They hit some key three's when it mattered, and they pounded it inside, and we didn't do a very good job of guarding it today," added the Pulaski County head coach. "That's an area we've got to go work on tomorrow in getting ready to play whoever wins this next game. This was one of those deals where it's a game you know you can't lose, and we played a little tight. We settled early, and I told our guys at halftime that we had to be more diversified, and stop looking at only three's, but start making some drives to the basket."
Early on, Pulaski County took charge from the opening tap, but Casey County stayed within striking distance of the Maroons.
Willoughby paced the Rebels with 16 first half points, helping keep his club in the contest. PC led Casey County 35-26 at the intermission, thanks in large part due to a 10-5 run by the Rebs to close out the first half, after falling behind PC by a 30-16 margin about the midway part of the second quarter.
The Rebels - despited five quick points by Caleb Sloan to begin the second half for PC - kept the pressure on the Maroons.
Caleb Brown hit a pair of key three-point baskets late in the third period, and despite the fact the Maroons led Casey County by 13 points in the stanza, the Rebels only trailed PC 49-43 headed into the fourth quarter of play.
The Maroons finally took a firm grasp of the contest in a decisive fourth period, that saw Pulaski County outscore the Rebels by a 24-15 margin over the game's final eight minutes.
Zach Travis scored seven of his 13 points in the final frame, while teammate Cayden Lancaster tallied six of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.
With the win, Pulaski County advanced to Thursday night's championship game of the 47th District Tournament, but more importantly, the Maroons punched their ticket to the Boy's 12th Regional Basketball Tournament which gets underway next week.
"At this point, sometimes it's hard for teams to understand, but everybody comes into the post season at 0-0, and is on the same playing field," stated Fraley.
"To win a regional tournament, you're going to have to grind, and you're going to have to gut some games out," Fraley added. "We've been telling our guys for weeks how that's what it's going to take. It was good for us to have to come out tonight and grind this game out, and take care of the ball and hit some keys shots."
Sloan led Pulaski County in the win with 19 points, while Lancaster tallied 15 points, and Travis chipped in with 13 points.
The championship game of the Boy's 47th District Basketball Tournament will be held at Casey County High School on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
