Pulaski County hurt by lack of offense

The Pulaski County Lady Maroon soccer team came out on Thursday night on their home turf and dominated Mercer County for pretty much the entire evening.
Problem however for coach Chris Fabrizio and the Lady Maroons, that domination over the visiting Titans didn't equate to a victory.
Heck, it didn't even add up to a single goal scored.
On a night when PC had well over 20 shots on goal compared to just three by Mercer County, at the end of 80 minutes, the two clubs walked off the field deadlocked in a 0-0 scoreless affair.
"We continued to move the ball well and get chances tonight, but unfortunately, we were just not able to finish," pointed out the Lady Maroons head coach, after his club moved to 3-2-2 on the season with the tie.
"It's something that we've got to get figured out," continued Fabrizio. "We controlled the game against a really good team like Mercer (County), and we need to show that on the scoreboard."
Pulaski County had several chances early on to take a quick lead over the Titans, but as Fabrizio stated, his club just couldn't seem to get the ball into the back of the nets on this particular night.
Mercer County's Ryleigh Sipe no doubt made a couple of very nice saves in the opening period for the Titans, however Pulaski County had some golden opportunities to put the ball into the nets that went by the wayside.
In the second half, PC kept the pressure on Mercer County, but much like in the first half, shot after shot after shot failed to make its way into the goal for a score.
"I think it's my responsibility as a coach to make adjustments," stated Fabrizio very matter of factly after the contest. "When I see an area where we are not being successful, we're just going to continue to work, and the players are all in for it and so is the coaching staff. It's something that I've got to do to make the right adjustments to get to paydirt."
Pulaski County -- over its last two games -- has scored a grand total of one goal -- a 1-1 tie last week with North Laurel, before Thursday night's 0-0 tie with Mercer County.
The Lady Maroons have only allowed more than one goal in a game just one time so far this season -- a 2-1 loss last week at Somerset -- but it's the offense where Fabrizio says he's somewhat perplexed at the current time.
"I'm concerned about it -- you've got to score goals to win games, and we know that," stated the PC coach.
"Defensively, there's only one game this season where we've allowed more than one goal, so I feel very solid about our defense right now," he added. "If we can get one or two to go into the back of the net, I feel like we're going to be very successful."
Pulaski County will have some time to work things out with its struggling offense. The Lady Maroons will not return to action until next Thursday night, traveling to Stearns to take on the Lady Raiders of McCreary Central.
