Pulaski County impressive in victory over Warriors

Both the Pulaski County Maroons and Southwestern Warriors were 1-0-1 on the season heading into their early-season cross-town showdown on Saturday night at PC Field. However, that's where the similarities between these two county rivals ended.
The Maroons were playing at home, with a very deep and experienced team, while Southwestern head coach Sean McBride had stated this was one of the youngest teams he had ever fielded in his 12 years as the Warriors head coach.
And despite a valiant effort from the young Warriors, homesteading Pulaski County proved to be too much on this particular night.
Five different Maroon players scored in the contest, and that proved to just be too much for a young Southwestern team to overcome, in a 5-1 Pulaski County victory.
"We were stuck in first gear a little bit in the first part of the opening half, but after the water break at the midpoint of the half, we came out and I was real proud of that first half we were able to put together," stated a very happy Pulaski County head coach Darrell McGahan following the contest.
"We didn't come out real well in the second half either, but once again, after the water break, we gave them some motivational words, and they came out hard over the second part of the second half," continued the Maroons head coach. "All these kids are playing travel ball now, and they're playing all year round. You go look at our local Rush Team and their starting lineup, and nine of the 11 kids out there are ours. They're playing high level competition week in and week out and it's starting to show. The days of hoof it and run are dead at PC."
After that first water break at the midpoint of the opening half of play, the Maroons looked like a completely different team as McGahan indicated.
Pulaski County scored three times coming down the end of the first half, and back to back goals from headers less than two minutes apart got the Maroons off and rolling.
The first score came with 19:44 remaining in the first half, thanks to a header into the nets from Logan Corson.
Less than two minutes later, Dylan Cathers headed the ball into the nets off an assist from Ryan Beam, and the Maroons led Southwestern 2-0 with 17:54 remaining in the first half of play.
And, McGahan and crew were not finished.
A score by Gabe Rader with 10:59 left in the period extended the PC lead out to 3-0 -- a lead the Maroons took into the intermission over the Warriors.
Early in the second frame, Southwestern tried to dust itself off and get off the mat.
A goal by Hayden Shadoan with less than four minutes gone by in the second half trimmed the PC lead down at that juncture to 3-1, but that would be as close as the gutsy Warriors would get to the Maroons.
"Before the water break, I thought we controlled the first 20 minutes completely, and their first two goals shouldn't have happened," stated Southwestern coach Sean McBride after the game."
"My message at halftime was that we had to be more aggressive in the air, and I thought PC definitely dominated the majority of the game in the air," continued the Southwestern head coach. "We did win more balls in the second half, but PC -- you've got to give them credit for tonight. They did a fantastic job in the air, and you could tell they wanted it really bad. This is by far the most talented Pulaski County team that I have ever played against. They've got some really talented pieces, and they did a very good job tonight."
The goal by Shadoan seemed to wake the Maroons up a little bit, as Pulaski County would tack on two more goals for the 5-1 win.
Tyson Absher scored on a beautiful shot on an all-out hustle play as he ran past the Southwestern defense for a 4-1 advantage by the Maroons with 13:31 remaining in the contest.
Then, with only :12 remaining in the game, PC's Gavin Rader found the nets to round out the scoring for the Maroons.
Pulaski County -- 2-0-1 on the season -- will return to action on Tuesday night with another cross-town showdown, traveling to Somerset to face the Briar Jumpers in a 47th District contest.
Southwestern meanwhile -- 1-1-1 on the young season -- will be back in action on Thursday night, hosting the Madison Southern Eagles.
