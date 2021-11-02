Pulaski County inducts 2020 Hall of Fame class

Pulaski Schools recently held its 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Pulaski County High School. The Pulaski School System honored the rich heritage of academic, athletic, and civic contributions made by those who have attended or have had long-term associations with the Pulaski County School System from past and present.
Five individuals and two teams were honored by being inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2020. Those individuals were Jim Wilson, Rodney Griffin, Angie Blevins, Heather Baker, and Lauren Scholl.
Jim Wilson began a basketball career at Burnside High School and was Honorable Mention All-State. Jim continued playing basketball at Cumberland and then Lindsey Wilson. Jim later served as a basketball coach and assistant coach for many years. Mr. Wilson began his education career and served as a teacher from 1975- 1981. Jim served as Principal form 1981-1999. After retirement, Wilson served as a member of the Pulaski County Board of Education for numerous years always advocating for the children of Pulaski County. Jim has been a member of the University of Kentucky "Blue Coat" 101 Club since 2004. Jim continued to work and serve his community until he retired at the age of 79.
Rodney Griffin was a student at Pulaski County High School from 1980-1984. He was a member of FCA, the Chamber Choir 1 the first PCHS Football Team, National Honor Society and a founding member of the Fellowship Quartet. Griffin graduated from Berea College in 1988 with a BS in Biology. Rodney has been a member of various gospel singing groups and currently sings with Greater Vision (1993-present). Griffin has made appearances on In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley Broadcasts and the Bill Gaither Homecoming Video series and broadcasts. Rodney has received the News Fan Award for Favorite Baritone, News Fan Award for Favorite Songwriter from 1999 to present. He has received the BMI award for 13 years for the most played song in Southern Gospel Music and has received the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award. Rodney is not only known for his voice but also for his song writing. He has received the Southern Gospel Songwriter of the Year from 1998-2020, and has been the writer of sixteen number one songs.
Angie Blevins was an athlete at Pulaski County High School from 1984 through 1988. She was a member of the Pulaski County High School Cross Country team and helped lead them to the KHSAA State Cross Country Team title in 1987. She was a track state finalist in High Jump, however, her greatest accomplishments were on the hardwood. She received a basketball scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University. A two-time All -American, Angie holds the EKU women's basketball record with 170 career three-pointers, the program record holder with 488 career assists, and led the Ohio Valley Conference with 5.6 assists per game as a senior in 1992. Blevins finished her career with 1,425 points, ranking eighth on the Lady Colonel's all-time list. After her career Blevins played professionally in Germany and graduated from EKU's occupational therapy department. Blevins currently resides in Wayne County with her husband and two children.
Heather Baker played her high school career at Pulaski County High School, where she is still the all-time leading scorer with 2,031 career points. While at PC, she received AP First Team All-State honors and led the Maroons to back-to-back Sweet Sixteen tournament appearances. She made the 1995 and 1996 Sweet Sixteen All-Tournament teams her junior and senior years. The 1995 team was State Runner-up, while the 1996 team lost in the Semi-finals. Some of her other notable accomplishments include: Big Dipper Sports All Mountain Senior Team, Louisville Courier-Journal All-State First Team, Lexington Herald-Leader All-State First Team, and the third leading scorer in the Sweet Sixteen with 187 points. Baker still holds the state tournament's single game scoring record of 46 points. She was a 2020 inductee into the 12th Region Hall of Fame. Baker played at four different colleges on full basketball scholarships. After high school she signed and played at the University of Louisville. She attended Allen Community College, a junior college in Kansas her sophomore year, where she was one of the top scorers in the nation. After a brief stint at Kent State University, she finished her last year and a half of eligibility at Lindsey Wilson College. While at LWC, she was the first player, men's or women's to be named NAIA Mid-South Region Player of the Year and twice earned First Team All-Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. LWC's Hall of Fame welcomed Baker in their Class of 2005.
Lauren Scholl was a Pulaski County Graduate. Lauren began playing golf at the age of 8, and at the age of 10, was the youngest player to participate in state tournament play. Lauren holds three regional titles (1998, 2000 and 2003), and made eight state tournament appearances. Scholl then moved on to play at Campbellsville from 2005 to 2006 and then to Western Kentucky University where she was a member of the golf program from 2007-2009, where she played as Western's #1 player throughout her college career. Lauren graduated with honors and a degree in education. Lauren's other accolades consist of 5 NAIA college championships, 4 runner-ups, a NAIA Region 10 Championship, and the first female player in the history of Campbellsville to play in the National Tournament. Scholl is currently living in Lawrenceburg and is working for the State.
The two teams were the 1987 PCHS Boys Cross Country State Championship Team which consisted of Paul Law, Ricky Loveless, Michael McDowell, Aaron Payne, Darren Payne, Wesley Reed, and Jay Walker, coached by Gordon Bocock and the 1991 PCHS Girls Cross Country State Championship Team which consisted of Kerri Alexander Adkins, Frankia Fisher Colyer, Mandy Jones, Angela Reynolds Pettus, Julie Roberts Gillum, Natalie Scruggs Pollard, Amy Smith Ellis, coached by Mark Wilson and Byron Childers.
The 2020 inductees were honored at a banquet, sponsored by Cumberland Security Bank and at the beginning of the Southwestern High School and Pulaski County High School football game.
