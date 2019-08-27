RUSSELL SPRINGS - The Pulaski County High School girls golf team placed third in the Kentucky Invitational Tournament at the Lakewood Country Club. The Lady Maroons shot a combined score of 356 strokes. Lexington Christian Academy won the tourney with a team score of 320, while Great Crossing placed second with 322 strokes.
For Pulaski County, Anna New led the way with an 18-hole round of 86, Lauren Worley fired an 87, Brooke Hopkins shot a 91, Macey Broughton shot a 92, Hailey Halloran shot a 102, and Madelyn Dudley shot a 114.
For Southwestern, Ansley Mounce shot a 107, Ally Keith shot 120, Morgan Mounce shot 123, and Destiny Turner shot 124.
For Somerset, Devan Neely shot a round of 100, Abby Upchurch shot 109, and Mary Beth Hawk shot 114. Kamryn Cooper and Andrea Perry both fired rounds of 147.
