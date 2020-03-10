Pulaski County Maroons exit in semifinals again

The 12th Region Tournament semifinal round has not been kind to the Pulaski County High School boys basketball team. After their 82-68 loss to West Jessamine on Monday night at PCHS gym, the Maroons have exited in the 12th Region Tournamenet semifinals for the third straight year.
West Jessamine put together three big runs that the Maroons could not overcome. After trailing 10-5 in the opening quarter, West Jessamine ended the period on a 15-2 run. Then the visiting Colts opened the second half with a 15-7 run to open up a 50-37 lead.
Finally with three minutes left in the game, the Maroons got within four points at 68-64, but West Jessamine went on a 14-4 run to close out the game and seal the Maroons' fate. The Colts hit 10-of-12 free throws in the final 102 seconds of the game.
However, the Maroons started out the game hot taking an early 8-3 lead thanks to back-to-back treys by Colton Fraley and an long-range deuce by KJ Combs.
Pulaski County sophomore Zach Travis got hot in the second quarter scoring seven points in the stanza. Then, Garrett Heath hit a three at the buzzer to pull the Maroons with in five points at halftime, 35-30.
Pulaski County trailed 56-43 with 2:21 left in third quarter, but Heath scored back-to-back inside baskets and Fraley scored a pair of baskets to close out the third with West Jessamine leading 60-51.
Down 66-56, the Maroons scored three unanswered baskets to get within four at 66-62. Fraley drove the lane for a layup, Travis scored inside and Barek Williams scored on a layup off a backcourt steal. The two teams matched baskets to put the score at 68-64 with 3:04 left in the game.
West Jessamine scored five unanswered points to go up 73-64 with 1:42 left in the game. From that point on, the Maroons went into desperation mode by jacking up threes on offensive end and fouling on the defensive end - with no success on either count. The Maroons were 0-for-6 from three-point land in the fourth quarter and West Jessamine hit 12-of-14 from the free throw line.
West Jessamine's Nate Breeden scored a season-high 27 points for the Colts and hit six threes on the night. For Pulaski County, Colton Fraley scored a team-high 18 points and Zach Travis scored 15 points.
For the game, Pulaski County was outrebounded by the Colts, 28 to 16. West Jessamine hit 7-of-13 from beyond the arc and hit 21-of-26 of their free throws. Meanwhile, the Maroons were 4-of-14 from three-point land and 6-of-11 from the foul line.
Pulaski County ended their season with a 25-7 record and had the best RPI rating in the 12th Region. Meanwhile, West Jessamine will battle Danville in the 12th Region Tournament Championship game on Tuesday, March 10.
WJ 20 15 25 22 - 82
PC 12 18 21 17 - 68
WEST JESSAMINE - Breeden 27, Stepp 17, Winter 15, Green 11, Salva 10, Pugh 2.
PULASKI COUNTY - Fraley 18, Travis 15, Wiliams 8, Oakes 7, Heath 7, Sloan 7, Combs 4.
