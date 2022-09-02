After opening the season two weeks ago with an impressive win at Belfry, the Pulaski County Maroons came home last week and christened their new turf field with a 55-20 drubbing over Wayne County, to move to 2-0 on the young season.
On Friday night, PC put that undefeated record on the line, and had another first -- the Maroons unveiled a brand new scoreboard for home game number two on the year against visiting Lincoln County at PC Field.
And, Johnny Hines and crew did everything they could do to blow up that new scoreboard -- well, in the first half of play at least.
Quarterback Brysen Dugger overcame an interception he threw in the end zone on Pulaski County's first drive of the game, by throwing four, first half touchdowns -- all to All-State wide receiver Chandler Godby.
Cody Nichols also chipped in with a three-yard TD run in the opening half, and thanks to a conversion run by Godby with only :29 remaining in the first half of play, Pulaski County had the Patriots on the wrong side of a 36-0 running clock, in a game eventually won by the Maroons by a 36-14 margin.
For a 3-0 PC team, Friday night's game marked the third straight contest the Maroons had scored at least 30 consecutive points in a game against an opponent, and it was the second straight game on the new turf that an opponent was looking up at a running clock after getting knocked down by a Pulaski County offensive onslaught.
And, how about the defense as well?
In the first half, Lincoln County rushed the football 17 times, for a net of only 10 yards. Just like last week against the Cardinals, it was once again total domination by the Pulaski County Maroons.
"We came out strong, and we talked about coming out and playing really well tonight on defense, and I thought we did that," stated Hines immediately following the contest.
"Our defensive line really set the tone for the game," added the Pulaski County head coach. "Jay Bales, Connor Haste, and Aiden Wesley, and Taylor Robins, and all the guys we had playing in there on the 'D' line really did a nice job. And, I don't think there's been a better linebacker pair that I've seen yet in the early part of the year than Ethan Idlewine and Layton Abbott. Drew Inabnitt, James New, Trey Hornsby -- all those guys are playing well for us right now."
About the only thing that went right for Lincoln County in the first half of play, was intercepting Dugger in the end zone on PC's first drive of the contest.
Other than that, this half was all Maroons.
The Patriots managed but 23 total yards of total offense in the first half, which included rushing for 10 yards on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, Dugger recovered nicely from throwing his first pick of the season, thank you.
The Pulaski County quarterback in the first half -- his only action of the game -- completed 10-17 passes for 189 yards, and four touchdowns. Dugger also led Pulaski County in rushing on the night, tallying a game-high, 79 yards on only six attempts.
All four of the senior QB's touchdown passes went to Chandler Godby, for 45, 10, 24, and 64 yards respectively. Godby enjoyed yet another monster night in receiving, hauling in seven catches for 157 yards and those four scores.
Meanwhile, Nichols ran for 69 yards on 10 attempts, and he had the Maroons lone rushing TD of the game -- a three-yard run in the first quarter, that at the time, gave PC a 14-0 lead over Lincoln County.
So coach Hines, what about the pick your quarterback threw in the end zone on the first drive of the night?
"I'm really proud of Brysen, because we talked about that this week," stated Hines. "He hadn't thrown an interception in our two scrimmages, or our first two games of the season. We talked about it, and the fact that it happens sometimes. We don't ever want it to, but it happens sometimes."
"I wanted to see how he would react to that, and I thought he handled it well," added the PC coach. "He put it away from his memory bank, and he moved on from it."
Defense, offense, and yes even special teams -- Pulaski County got it done in the opening half against the Patriots in all three phases of the game.
PC's kickoff coverage was outstanding all night long, while freshman place kicker Bryson Mounce was a perfect, 4-4 in the game on his extra point attempts.
"We're getting our kickoffs down there deep, and Ethan (Idlewine) got a couple of kicks down there in the end zone tonight," Hines pointed out.
"We've really done a good job on special teams over these first three games," continued Hines. "That's got to be something that we carry forward."
Much like last week's game with Wayne County, most of the PC starters didn't see a whole lot of action in the second half, already leading the Pats by that 36-0 margin at the intermission.
And, just like last week, Lincoln County took advantage somewhat.
The Patriots got on the scoreboard in the third quarter, when Jadyiah Henry recovered quarterback Ryan Anderson's fumble, and returned the ball 11 yards for a touchdown.
Ross Gibson then added a safety for Lincoln County early in the fourth quarter, when he tackled Nichols in the end zone for a two-yard loss, making the score at that juncture, 36-8 in favor of PC.
And, in what turned out to be the final play of the game, quarterback Sawyer Horton threw a one-yard pass to Elan Lane for a touchdown, making the final score 36-14 in favor of Pulaski County, in a game that was no where as close as the final score indicated.
The Maroons -- 3-0 on the season -- will be on the road next week to face the Corbin Redhounds, in a game that Hines says will probably be his club's toughest challenge up to date this season.
"Corbin is one of the most storied programs in all of eastern Kentucky -- they've got great history, and it's a great place to play," noted Hines. "They're a very good team, and we've got our work cut out for us."
The Pulaski County at Corbin game is set to kickoff next Friday evening beginning at 7:30 p.m.
