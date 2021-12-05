Pulaski County off to their best start since 2013

DANVILLE - In his sixth year as the Pulaski County High School boys basketball coach, John Fraley is off to his best-ever start after the Maroons won their third straight game of the season. Pulaski County upped their record to a perfect 3-0 after a tough 70-63 road win over Danville High School. The Maroons are off to their best start since 2013.
Trailing 55-53 after three quarters, the Maroons rallied in the fourth period to outscored the homestanding Admirals 18 to 8.
Pulaski County senior Gavin Stevens scored a game-high 27 points and hit three treys to lead the Maroons. Zach Travis scored 14 points, Caleb Sloan scored 12 points and Cayden Lancaster scored 11 points. Jace Frye scored three points, Carson Fraley scored two points and Kamryn Hargis scored a point.
Pulaski County (3-0) will host McCreary Central High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.