Pulaski County on three-game win streak

The Pulaski County High School baseball team picked up their third straight win of the week and their third straight five-inning, mercy rule victory in a 13-3 trouncing of Lincoln County on Thursday.
Leading 11-3 going into the home half of the fifth inning, Mason Acton doubled to right filed to start off the inning. Brady Cain singled to right field to score Acton. Jace Frye singled to to give the Maroons runners on first and second. Chance Todd singled to center field to score Cain for the walk-off win.
Not only did Pulaski County sophomore Chance Todd hit the 'walk-off' game-ending hit, but he picked up the win on the mound in two innings of work. Todd gave up one hit and struck out four batters. Wessen Falin pitched one frame and Jace Frye pitched two innings in relief.
Buy the time Chance Todd finished up his two innings of work on the mound, the Maroons had already built a 9-2 lead with five runs in the first inning and four runs in the second.
In the first inning, Owen Alexander singled and Acton doubled to place Pulaski County runners in scoring position. Cain grounded out to shortstop to score Alexander from third base. The Maroons loaded the bases after Frye and and Chance Todd drew walks. Marshall Livesay walked to force in Connor Denney, who was courtesy running for Acton. Dallas Davis walked to bring home Frye. Will Blankenship singled to left field to score Todd. Kamryn Hargis hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Livesay for the Maroons' fifth run of the inning.
In the second frame, Acton led the inning off with a double to left field. Cain tripled off a shot to center field wall to score Denney, who was courtesy running for Acton. Chance Todd doubled to left field to score Cain. Livesay hit a double to right field to put runners in scoring position. Blankenship hit a single to center field to score both Chance Todd and Livesay.
The Maroons added two more runs in the third inning off a Frye two-RBI single. Alexander got on base off a Lincoln County fielding error and Acton got on base with an infield single to set the table for Alexander, who drove in both base runners (Denney was courtesy running for Acton) on his shot to center field.
For the game, Mason Acton hit a perfect 4-for-4, with three doubles and a run scored. Brady Cain had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored two runs. Chance Todd had two hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Jace Frye had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Will Blankenship had two hits and drove in three runs, while Connor Denney scored three runs.
Pulaski County (5-2) will travel to Clay County on Friday and to Whitley County on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
