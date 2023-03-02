STANFORD — The Boy’s 12th Regional Basketball Tournament continued with the first round on Thursday night at Lincoln County High School, but instead of the Pulaski County — Mercer County game being played in Stanford, it might as well have been played in ‘Carson City’.
That’s Carson, as in Fraley.
PC’s freshman point guard put on a show against the Titans on Thursday evening, continually driving to the hole, and seemingly scoring at will.
Fraley helped his head coach — John Fraley — and Pulaski County overcome a sluggish start offensively out of the gate by pouring in a game-high 27 points, helping the Maroons roll into Monday night’s semi final game with an impressive, 65-48 win over the Titans.
“He’s no longer a freshman,” stated the elder Fraley, in talking about his nephew and his starting point guard.
“He does a great job for us,” continued the PC head coach. “He’s a big, strong kid, and I’m really proud of what he did for us tonight. Several times tonight he just put his head down and went to the hole when he knew we needed a bucket.”
Indeed, Fraley had the huge night for PC, but things certainly didn’t look rosy for the Maroons from the outset of Thursday’s game.
Leading scorer Cayden Lancaster went to the bench with his second foul of the contest late in the first period, and did not return for the rest of the half.
Compounding matters for the Maroons meanwhile, was the fact that Pulaski County missed several wide open shots close to the basket, and made only two field goals in the first stanza.
Trailing the Titans 12-7 after one quarter of play — and with Lancaster on the bench with two fouls and no points — Fraley, along with Barek Williams, went to work for the Maroons.
Fraley scored eight of his 13 first half points in the second frame, while Williams also tallied eight points in the second quarter, and thanks to that one-two punch, PC had reclaimed the lead by the intermission at 27-26 over the Titans.
So coach Fraley, what was the message to your team at the end of the first quarter, after such a slow start out of the gate, down five, and your leading scorer on the bench with two fouls?
“I told the guys that we were going to be alright, and that we had gotten some good looks that just didn’t fall,” stated the PC head coach.
“I told the guys just to relax, because I knew we were going to score,” added Fraley. “To these guys credit, they just don’t panic. It’s a testament to them.”
Coming out of the locker room, the Maroons — in what was a modest 5-0 spurt — scored on back to back layups after steals inside the first minute of the third quarter of play, and with a free throw, PC had extended the lead over Mercer County out to a 32-26 margin.
Those five points may not seem to be a lot, but they did give PC a little cushion to work with, and the Maroons never relinquished the lead.
Leading Mercer County 46-39 at the end of the third period, Pulaski County was able to put the Titans away for good in the final frame, thanks to ending the game in that period on a 19-9 run.
With 6:58 remaining in the game, Lancaster tallied his first points of the contest with a three-point bucket from the left wing, which at that point gave the Maroons their first double-digit lead of the night at 61-51 over the Titans.
From there, PC got it done, with everybody for the Maroons getting in on the act in a collective team effort.
Williams finished with 21 points, while Jace Frye added six points off the PC bench, Brysen Dugger added six points, and Lancaster finished with five points.
That’s right. PC’s leading scorer — averaging over 20 points per contest — was held to five points, yet the Maroons posted a 17-point victory. That’s just how dangerous this Maroon team can be.
“At halftime, we told our guys to keep pressuring them, and keep them in front of us,” pointed out Fraley.
“We got a couple of steals there because we were in position finally, and it did give us a little cushion there to begin the fourth quarter,” stated the Maroons coach. “Our guys relaxed there a little bit, and then Carson was able to get to the rim several times, and Mercer County was having a hard time keeping him in front of them.”
Pulaski County will move on to Monday night’s semifinal round, where PC will face McCreary Central, after the Raiders knocked off Boyle County in Thursday night’s second semifinal contest by a final score of 48-44.
Monday’s first semifinal game of the regional tournament will get underway at 6:30 p.m. from Lincoln County High School, when the homestanding Patriots will square off against West Jessamine.
The PC — McCreary Central game will tip off approximately 20 minutes after the first contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.