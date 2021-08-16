Pulaski County places fourth in Lady Maroons Invitational

The Pulaski County High School girls golf team finished fourth in their own Lady Maroons Golf Invitational, on Saturday at Eagle's Nest Country Club, after competing against some of the best girls golf teams in the state some of Kentucky.
Defending state champs Marshall County breezed to an easy win with a team score of 303, while Madsionville-North Hopkins placed second with 332 strokes and Glasgow placed third with 347 strokes. The Lady Maroons finished up with 378 strokes, and Wayne County placed fifth with 390 strokes. Marshall County, Madison-north Hopkins and Pulaski County, all placed in the top 10 of the 2020 KHSAA Girls Golf State Tournament.
Marshall County's Trinity Beth, who placed fourth in the state last season, won on Saturday with an even-par round of 71 (34-37).
Lauren Worley led the way for the Lady Maroons with a round of 81 (41-40), while defending regional champion Anna New shot 84 (39-45). Reagan New shot 100 (47-53), Madeline Butcher shot 113 (54-59), Riley Dunaway shot 125 (66-59), and Allie Baird shot 128 (62-66).
For Wayne County Kelsey Dobbs shot 88 (40-48) and Caroline Crisswell shot 88 (44-44). Kasey Collins shot 92 (45-47) and Abby Reagan shot 122 (59-63).
Southwestern's Ansley Mounce shot 102 (49-53) for 18 holes, while her twin sister Morgan Mounce shot 105 ( 53-52). Gracie Honeycutt fired a sore of 128 (64-64).
Somerset's Kamryn Cooper led the way for the Lady Jumpers with a round of 105 (51-54).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
