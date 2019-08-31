Pulaski County pulls out another dramatic win

MONTICELLO - The Pulaski County High School boys soccer team backed up their historic win over cross-town rivals Somerset with a another dramatic win in less than a 24-hour span. On Thursday, the Maroons downed Wayne County by a score of 1-0.
For a large portion of the game, both squad's defensive play reigned supreme. However in the 65th minute, the Maroons broke the game open with the lone score.
Pulaski County junior forward Jaxon Gambill the dribbled the ball through the entire Cardinals defense and drew a foul in the box. Gambill converted the penalty kick in the bottom left corner of the goal.
"This was our fourth game in six days and I knew it would be a struggle to come out and give the same energy after having a game like we did the previous night," Pulaski County first-year coach Darrel McGahan. "Its not ideal, but its also the best way to prepare a team for the District and Regional grind. You could tell our legs were heavy and we didn't move at the pace we needed."
"We had a few shots on goal that maybe should have been put away and we did not move the ball as well as we needed," McGahan continued. "But if our defense keeps doing what they have been we will be successful the rest of the year. I have to give props to some kids that don't always play a lot like Ace Swedereck, Jaxson McAlpin, Henry Gillum, and Austin Prather. We had a lot with some knocks and some just completely drained and those guys were able to come in and contribute a lot on a night that I really needed them to do so."
"At the end of the day a win is a win," McGahan concluded.
Pulaski County (3-2-1) will host Casey County in a district game on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.