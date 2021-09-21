Pulaski County rallies for win over Somerset

After falling to Somerset High School in volleyball for the first time in 13 years - at the end of August - the Pulaski County Lady Maroons fought back on Tuesday night to pull off the exciting five-set victory over their district cross-town rivals by a score of 3-2 (20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9).
After the two local teams traded sets at 1-1, the Lady Jumpers took the third set to go up 2-1. However, the Lady Maroons - led by sophomore Maggie Holt - stormed back to win the next two sets to pick up their third district win of the season.
With the match tied 2-2, Holt connected on four of her game-high 19 kills in he crucial fifth set. Holt's offensive power in the fifth set put Pulaski County up 9-4 early. The Lady Maroons expanded their lead to 12-6 off three straight Somerset errors. Pulaski County junior Calli Eastham made a kill to get the Lady Maroons to match point, and after a Somerset return error the match was over with.
Holt had four more kills early in the fourth set to give Pulaski County a commanding 21-13 lead. Kills by Morgan Keith and Seanna Mullins gave Pulaski County a 22-14 lead. However, Somerset went on a 7 to 1 run - paced by kills by McKayla Waters and Emily Ford - to cut the Lady Maroons' lead to 23-21. Two Lady Jumpers' return errors ended the fourth set with the Lady Maroons knotting up the match.
In the opening set, Pulaski County roared out to a 13-8 lead, but Somerset scored seven unanswered points off a kill by Areli Vela-Alvarez and a block by Waters to tun the tables. Kills by Waters, Emily Ford (2), Vela-Alvarez, and Lain Prather closed out the first set with Somerset winning 25-20.
In the second set, Somerset held a 7-5 lead before the Lady Maroons went on a 8 to 1 run paced by four kills by Holt, three serving aces by Calli Eastham and a kill by Peyton Putteet. The second set remained close with Pulaski County leading 20-17. However, the Lady Maroons scored the last six points - kills by Holt and Elizabeth Dalton, and aces by Eastham and Abigail Clevenger - to close out the second set 25-17
Pulaski County led late in the third set at 20-18, before Somerset went on a 6 to 1 run to set point. Kills by Abby Ford, Emily Ford, Waters, and blocks by Emily Ford and Waters put the score at 24-21. Waters had the final kill to end the third set.
Pulaski County's Maggie Holt led the match with 19 kills and one ace. Callie Eastham had eight kills, seven aces and a block. Peyton Putteet had seven kills and one ace. Elizabeth Dalton had two kills and three serving aces. Seanna Mullins had four kills. Abigail Vacca, Morgan Keith, and Ellen Cherry had three kills each.
For Somerset Areli Vela-Alvearez had 10 kills and two aces. McKayla Waters had nine kills and three blocks. Abby Ford had six kills. Emily Ford had five kills and an ace. Madison King and Lain Prather had three kills each.
The gym was loud and lively the entire match for the cross-town district volleyball game at the PCHS gym. However, there was a somber feeling too, as both programs were mourning the loss of Kevin Kennedy's wife - Paula Thompson Kennedy - who passed away Monday.
Kennedy has been an assistant coach for the Somerset High School volleyball program for the past several years and had been an assistant coach at Pulaski County for over a decade. Prior to the two local teams' match-up, the players formed a prayer circle in a moment of silence for Paula Kennedy.
"It has been real tough on the girls this week," Somerset High School volleyball coach Rachel Lange stated. "The girls are sort of like Kevin's kids and like a family. With quarantine, the girls have definitely been through a lot."
"Kevin is a big part of why this area is growing in volleyball because of his work with both Pulaski County and Somerset programs," Lange added. "He has been around the high school programs for over 20 years. This game was for Kevin."
Pulaski County (7-11) will host Rockcastle County High School on Thursday. Somerset (6-10) will host McCreary Central High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
