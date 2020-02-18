Pulaski County rallies late to down Danville, 92-80

With two of the best teams in the region squaring off on Sunday, everyone was expecting a good game. What they got was a great game.
The Maroons held a slim 36-34 lead at halftime and a 57-52 lead by the end of the third. However, the Maroons exploded for 35 points in the final quarter to pull away from the Admirals by a final score of 92-80.
In that final period, Pulaski County converted on 16-of-19 from the free throw line.
Pulaski County sophomore Zach Travis scored a game-high 26 points, while KJ Combs scored 18 points. Caleb Sloan scored 15 points, while Barek Williams scored 13 points and nailed three treys. Colton Fraley scored eight of his total 10 points in the final period of the game, wit a perfect 6-of-6 from the line.
Logan Bates scored 6 points and Grant Oakes had 4 points.
Pulaski County (22-5) concluded their regular season on Monday night against Boyle County, and will open play in the 47th District Tournament at Rockcastle County High School against Rockcastle County on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
