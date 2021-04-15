Pulaski County rallies late to down Somerset

In a game with four lead changes, the Pulaski County High School baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to down Somerset High school, 5-4, on Thursday at PCHS.
"We got down early to a really good team, but fought back," Pulaski County High School baseball coach Kent Mayfield stated. "We had been talking about how to deal with adversity, and these guys dealt with it today. We kept with our game plan, kept playing, and came out with a huge win."
Trailing 4-2 in the home half of the fifth inning, Pulaski County junior Aiden Wesley hit a two-out double to the center field wall to bring home senior Kaleb Adams and sophomore Brysen Dugger. Freshman Mason Acton got on base off a sharp grounder to first base to score sophomore Jase Frye for the go-ahead run. Frye was courtesy running for Wesley.
"Aiden (Wesley) came up with a big hit with two outs," Mayfield stated. "Aiden said he had never been on a team to beat Somerset, so he was pretty happy."
Pulaski County starting pitcher Chance Todd, and reliever Trey Hornsby struck out four of the next seven batters they face in the last two innings to hold off the Briar Jumpers. The Maroons' pitching crew got a little help in the fifth inning from catcher Mason Acton, who threw out a Briar Jumpers base runner trying to steal second base.
Chance Todd picked up the pitching win in 6.1 innings of work. Chance Todd struck out 11 batters in the game.
"Chance (Todd) pitches with a lot of energy, he pitches with good pace and he gave a great effort tonight," Mayfield stated.
The two local teams split district games in three-day period, after Somerset downed Pulaski County 4-1 on Tuesday at Charlie Taylor Field. With the 2020 season wiped out due to COVID, the last time Pulaski County defeated Somerset in baseball was in the 2018 district tournament.
Somerset got on the board first in the top of the first frame when senior Cam Ryan doubled to the right field wall to score senior Kade Grundy.
However, Pulaski County took back the lead at 2-1 after they plated two runs in the third inning. Dugger singled through the left side of the infield to score sophomore Kameron Hargis. Chance Todd doubled down the third base line to score senior Kaleb Adams.
In the very next inning, the Briar Jumpers tied the game at 2-2 after senior Drew Johnson hit a towering solo homer over the left field wall.
In the top of the fifth inning, Somerset retook the lead at 4-2 after scoring two more runs. With the bases loaded, senior Dakota Acey hit into a double play that scored Grundy from third base. Senior Tanner Popplewell singled to centerfield to score Jacob Stevens - who was running for Dylan Burton.
The Briar Jumpers' 4-2 lead didn't last long after the Maroons scored three to go ahead in the bottom half of the fifth inning.
"We have a great team, and these guys have worked so hard," Mayfield stated. "I am happy for them to get a taste of this kind of win. We will try to build on it and get better every single day."
For Pulaski County, Mason Acton had two hits and drove in a run. Aiden Wesley drove in two runs. Brysen Dugger and Chance Todd each drove in runs.
For Somerset, Cam Ryan hit a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Drew Johnson drove in a run with a solo homer, while Kade Grundy scored twice.
Pulaski County (5-4) put an end to a three-game losing streak, and will host Knott County Central High School on Saturday, April 17. Somerset (5-5) will host Corbin on Friday, April 16.
SHS 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 - 4 6 4
PC 0 0 2 0 3 0 x - 5 4 2
2B - Ryan 2 (SHS); Wesley, Chance Todd (PC). HR - Johnson (SHS). RBI - Johnson, Popplewell, Ryan(SHS); Wesley (2), Dugger, Chance Todd.
