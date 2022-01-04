Pulaski County ranked sixth in state in AP Poll

CALEVB LOWNDES | CJ

Pulaski County High School boys basketball coach John Fraley has his Maroons on a perfect 15-0 record this season. The Maroons are ranked sixth in the state in the first Associated Press High School Basketball Poll.

 Todd Koudelka

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:

BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. George Rogers Clark (9) 11-1 117

2. Cov. Catholic (2) 12-2 101

3. Lou. Ballard - 10-4 86

4. North Laurel - 10-3 68

5. Lou. Male - 8-3 54

6. Pulaski Co. (1) 15-0 48

7. Lexington Catholic - 11-3 32

8. Ashland Blazer - 9-4 28

9. Bowling Green - 10-2 27

10. Warren Central - 9-1 24

Others receiving votes: Woodford Co. 17. Lou. DuPont Manual 12. Perry Co. Central 7. Murray 6. McCracken County 6. Lincoln Co. 5. Madison Central 5. Pikeville 5. Lou. Jeffersontown 4. Boyle Co. 3. Cooper 2. Greenwood 1. Madisonville-North Hopkins 1. North Oldham 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Lou. Sacred Heart (12) 13-1 120

2. Bullitt East - 13-1 94

3. George Rogers Clark - 11-1 93

4. Notre Dame - 9-1 75

5. Anderson Co. - 12-1 66

6. McCracken County - 12-1 53

7. Franklin Co. - 11-1 38

8. Ryle - 10-2 23

9. Pikeville - 11-1 12

(tie) Bowling Green - 8-3 12

(tie) Dixie Heights - 11-2 12

Others receiving votes: Russell 10. Marshall Co. 9. Corbin 9. North Laurel 6. Lou. Mercy 6. Pulaski Southwestern 4. Berea 3. Henderson Co. 3. Lou. Male 3. Danville 3. Breckinridge Co. 3. Owensboro Catholic 2. Pulaski Co. 1.

