The Pulaski County Maroons traveled to Charlie Taylor Field on Tuesday evening for the second game of their series against the Somerset Briar Jumpers. The second game between these two rivals was a pitching duel, with none of the five pitchers in the game allowing much of anything on the offensive end. Despite being down 2-0 early, the Maroons rallied and eventually prevailed over the Jumpers, defeating their district and crosstown foe by a score of 3-2.
The Maroons were led by one RBI from Mason Acton off of a solo home run, as well as another RBI from Jace Frye. Acton also led the Maroons with two hits. The game-winning run for Pulaski came in the fifth inning, as following a game-tying RBI single from Frye, a throwing error allowed the third run to come home for the Maroons. Pulaski County used three different pitchers during the contest. Brysen Dugger got the start and allowed just four hits and two runs in three and two-third innings pitched, while striking out five. Jacob Todd pitched one and one-third innings and allowed no runs and no hits. Acton closed out the game on the mound and in two innings pitched allowed just one walk with no hits while striking out two.
The Jumpers were led by an RBI apiece from Griffin Loy and Josh Gross, with Caynan Sizemore recording the lone other hit for the home team in the ball game. Loy also got the start on the mound for Somerset, pitching for six innings while allowing six hits, three runs and one walk. He also struck out six batters. Colyer White pitched the final inning for the Briar Jumpers, striking out two batters while allowing no hits.
Pulaski County improves to 15-9 for the season and finish district play 6-0, securing them the number one seed in the 47th District Tournament. The Maroons will be in action again on Friday as they travel north to take on the Boyle County Rebels at 6 p.m.
Somerset falls to 12-14 this season and finish district play at 4-2, and they will be the number two seed in the 47th District Tournament. The Briar Jumpers will be in action again on Friday when they host the number one team in terms of RPI in the 12th Region in the Garrard County Golden Lions. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
