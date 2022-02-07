Pulaski County remains perfect, downs Rockcastle County

The only thing standing in Pulaski County's way on Sunday afternoon to remaining perfect on the season, while running the slate against 47th District foes, was Rockcastle County.
And, the visiting Rockets didn't stand for long.
John Fraley's Maroons used a 23-7 run in the second quarter, and hit 16 of 24 field goal attempts in the first half for a blistering 66.6 percent, to blow open a close game after the first period, and 23-0 Pulaski County coasted from there on its way to an impressive, 79-50 beatdown over 'The Rock'.
"I was really, really pleased with our effort today and our overall performance in the game," stated a very happy coach Fraley after the contest.
"We shared the ball really well, and we did a very good job of rebounding the basketball and didn't give Rockcastle County a whole lot of second chance opportunities," continued Fraley. "Early in the game, we really guarded them hard, and didn't really give them anything easy at the basket. Then, we were able to get into transition because of that, and when we're out in transition, we're pretty fun."
Indeed, the 2021-'22 basketball season has been pretty much a fun ordeal for Pulaski County from the get-go, as the number three-state ranked Maroons still remain the state's only undefeated team after Sunday afternoon's contest at The PC Gym.
Early on, the Rockets and Maroons went back and forth into the lead, but Pulaski County still held a four-point advantage at 17-13 through the game's first eight minutes.
You knew it was coming sooner than later, and in the second frame, sure enough, a big PC run ensued.
The Maroons outscored the Rockets 23-7 in the second stanza, doubling up the score on Rockcastle County by a 40-20 margin by the intermission.
At that juncture, the game might not have been over, but the 'Fat Lady' was warming up her pipes.
"Our kids have really bought in this year to moving the basketball and playing together," pointed out Fraley. "We share the ball really well together."
"We've had games this year where we've had over 25 assists in one game, and we've done that by playing some pretty good people," added the Pulaski County head coach. "Rockcastle County is a very good basketball team, and coach (Andrew) Cash does a great job. They're going to be a hard out when the tournament gets here."
Pulaski County outscored the Rockets 21-13 in the third frame, taking a commanding, 61-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter. About the only drama left was to see if the Maroons could put this game on a running clock, which they did not, although they got the lead up to as many as 33 points headed down the stretch.
However, the Maroons -- in a case of the rich getting richer -- saw the debut Sunday afternoon of junior Barek Williams, who missed the first 22 games of the season with a hip injury.
Williams -- Pulaski County's leading scorer from a year ago -- showed little rust in his season debut, scoring seven points in limited minutes.
"I was very happy to see Barek out there today, especially for our basketball team, but even more so for the kid," stated Fraley. "He's had a very rough junior year, because he lost a lot of games due to injury in football, and missed most of the basketball season. To his credit, he's been doing the rehab and doing the things he needed to do to get back. We were all very glad to see him back out there on the court today."
Gavin Stephens led Pulaski County in the win with a game-high 20 points, and during the game, the Maroon senior joined the 1,000 point club for his outstanding prep career.
Cayden Lancaster added 14 points for the victorious Maroons, while Caleb Sloan chipped in with 12 points, and Zach Travis tallied 10 points in the win.
Rockcastle County meanwhile was led by Reese Coguer's 14 points, and Drew Hopkins added 11 points for the Rockets, who fell to 15-10 on the season with the loss.
Pulaski County -- 23-0 on the season -- will get ready for arguably its toughest test, or one of the toughest tests of the season on Tuesday night, when the Maroons travel to North Laurel to face UK commit Reed Sheppard and the 20-4 Jaguars.
Sheppard -- a junior 5-Star guard -- is averaging 25 points per contest this season, and the Jags will bring a 10-game winning streak into the contest.
Tipoff is slated to get underway at 7:30 p.m. in what will be the marquee game in the state of Kentucky on Tuesday evening in London.
