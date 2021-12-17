Pulaski County remains perfect on season with win over Somerset

Zach Travis scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the second half, Cayden Lancaster also scored 19 points, and Carson Fraley chipped in with a baker's dozen. Thanks to that trio from Pulaski County, the Maroons also blew open a close game at the half by outscoring Somerset by a 30-8 margin in the third period, helping Pulaski County roll to a 71-34 victory over 47th District rival Somerset on Friday night at The PC Gym.
And in the process, Pulaski County checked off all the boxes in this matchup against the Briar Jumpers.
1. PC knocked off it's arch-rival Somerset by a 37-point margin.
2. The Maroons remained perfect, at 8-0 on the season.
3. John Fraley's club moved to 2-0 inside the 47th District, picking up its second win in league play in eight days.
4. And, with his 19 points in the game, senior Zach Travis -- needing only nine points headed into the contest -- joined the 1,000 point club at Pulaski County High School.
It was just that kind of night for the Maroons. Pulaski County continued its roll over opponents this season, and it's no secret to anybody inside the 12th Region -- John Fraley's club is a bonafide contender for a 12th Regional championship.
However, it certainly didn't come easy at all for Fraley and crew in the opening half of Friday night's cross-town affair.
Somerset hung tough early on, despite the fact Ryan Young's club got behind by 10 points early to PC by a 16-6 score late in the opening stanza.
Somerset senior Jack Harmon tallied all 12 of his points, while pulling down eight rebounds in the second quarter alone, and with Pulaski County going ice-cold from the field, the Jumpers actually only trailed the Maroons at the intermission by just three points, at 26-23.
"We came in at halftime and told our guys that we were just settling, and taking the shots that Somerset wanted us to take, instead of taking what we wanted to take," pointed out coach Fraley after his club's impressive win.
"We talked about getting the ball inside, and playing inside-out, and honestly, we gave them 23 points in the first half, which we didn't think was that bad," added Fraley. "Defensively, I didn't think we were playing all that bad, but we just needed to turn up our intensity a little bit, and just take better shots."
And, the Maroons did just that.
Pulaski County couldn't seem to buy a shot from behind the three-point line in the first half, hitting on only two of 11 three-point attempts in the game's first two quarters.
After the intermission however, that all changed for the Maroons.
As coach Fraley had pointed out to his club, PC began the second half by starting to play inside-out, and it paid huge dividends for the Maroons.
Travis hit three, three-point baskets in the third period alone, and he drained another trey in the fourth quarter, as did Cayden Lancaster.
After that 30-8 barrage by Fraley and company in a decisive third quarter, the Maroons had this one well in hand, leading Somerset by a 56-31 margin headed into the fourth quarter of play.
And, things only got worse for Somerset at that juncture.
PC outscored Somerset 15-3 in the fourth quarter, eventually putting this game on a running clock due to the 35-point mercy rule. The Maroons ran away from the Briar Jumpers in the second half, by outscoring Somerset after the intermission, 45-11 blowing this game wide open.
"We're doing some good things, but we've just got to keep working on some things at the same time," pointed out Fraley.
"I really don't think we've played our best basketball yet, and I feel like there's a lot of basketball ahead of us," continued the Maroon coach. "I feel like we can get better, and we've got to keep chugging along. I tell our guys all the time that it's us trying to be our best version every day, and that's what it's about -- it's not about our record. It's like I've told you before, we get 30 practices before our real season starts, so that's what we're trying to do. We're trying to get better every day."
Somerset fell to 2-5 on the year with the loss, and were led in scoring by Indred Whitaker and Harmon, who each scored 12 points for the Briar Jumpers.
Pulaski County -- 8-0 on the season -- will return to action on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m., facing Louisville Doss in the opening day of The Best in Hoops Tournament at South Warren High School in Bowling Green.
Somerset -- 2-5 on the year with the loss to Pulaski County -- will be back in action on Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m., facing West Jessamine in Nicholasville.
Admission to the girls-boys doubleheader on Friday night at Pulaski County High School was free, however donations were accepted for the victims of last weekend's tornado outbreak in western Kentucky.
Total donations collected at the doors for the two games totaled $7,703.00.
