Pulaski County remains perfect

The Casey County Rebels had been red-hot of late, winning four of their last five games, claiming victories over Somerset Christian, Middlesboro, Berea, and Frankfort Christian, to move their overall record on the season to 6-7.
However on Tuesday night at The PC Gym, homestanding Pulaski County -- a perfect 16-0 on the season, and the only undefeated boy's team in the state of Kentucky -- proved they were a different kind of beast in this 47th District matchup against the visiting Rebels.
The number five-ranked Maroons in this week's Associated Press Poll placed 10 players in the scoring column, hit 12 three-point baskets, enabling John Fraley and crew to roll past the Rebels by a final score of 85-45.
With the win, Pulaski County improved to a perfect, 17-0 on the season, and certainly showed no signs of rust after a week layoff.
"We had hit the weight room pretty hard over the past week, so we didn't know how that would translate to tonight, but we shot the ball really well tonight, so I was pleased with that," stated Fraley.
Early on, Casey County managed to keep things close, thanks to junior forward Ethan Willoughby.
The Rebels' leading scorer single handily kept his club in this affair early on, scoring Casey County's first 14 points of the night.
Willoughby turned in a monster effort for Casey County, scoring a game-high 28 points, but even that wouldn't be enough to keep his club from being on the wrong end of a running clock late in the contest.
PC -- after an early 7-7 tie in the first quarter -- went on a 12-2 run to take a 19-9 lead over the Rebels, and basically never looked back in this one.
Gavin Stevens and Cayden Lancaster each scored 14 points in the first half of play, helping the Maroons roll out to a 20-point lead at the intermission over Casey County, 47-27.
It could have been a much larger deficit for the Rebels, but Willoughby's 18 first half points helped Casey County from being blown out of the gymnasium early on.
"They've (Rebels) gotten a lot better, and they do a lot of good things," pointed out Fraley. "They just kind of ran into us on a bad night for them, when we were making a lot of shots."
"I think Billy (Casey County head coach Billy Carson) does a great job over there," continued the Maroon head coach. "(Ethan) Willoughby is a nice player, and he's a load down in the paint. He's crafty, and he knows how to seal a defender and use a pump fake. He does a good job."
Already leading the Rebels by that 20-point margin at halftime, Pulaski County was eventually able to pull the lead out to 40 points, even with some of the reserves in the game getting some valuable minutes.
A three-point bucket by Wessen Fallin with 5:20 remaining in the contest put this game on a running clock due to the mercy rule, giving the Maroons a 78-42 lead at that juncture of the contest.
Fallin finished with five points, while Ethan Idlewine came off the Maroon bench late scoring a quick, five points.
Other reserves got in on the act as well. Kameryn Hargis tallied five points off the PC bench as well, as the Maroons got contributions from just about everyone that Fraley put into the game.
Lancaster paced the Maroons with 20 points, while Stevens added 17 points, and reserve Jace Frye added 12 points for a PC team that remained undefeated with the lopsided win.
"We talked about tonight being a district game, controlling our own destiny, and we weren't looking past Casey County for sure, even though we beat them in our first meeting," stated Fraley. "We came in here tonight ready to go."
"Our guys are very, very focused right now, and we've talked about that a lot," added the PC coach. "These guys are focused and they've got a goal in their head, and it's really fun to be a part of. They aren't feeling any pressure at all right now. They're just out there wanting to have fun."
Pulaski County will return to action on Friday night, hosting Southwestern in a girl-boy doubleheader at The PC Gym beginning with the girl's game at 6 p.m.
