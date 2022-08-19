Earlier in the week, Pulaski County head coach Johnny Hines pointed out that his club had a tough task opening the 2022 high school football season way up in the mountains at Belfry on Friday night.
After all, the Pirates were coming into the season opener for both teams as the defending Class AAA state champions, and Philip Haywood's club was probably still smarting from the 55-13 PC win in the season opener between both clubs from a year ago.
In fact, Hines pointed out the contest would be as he put it, "A chance to see where the holes in the boat are."
Well quite frankly, early on in Friday night's tilt, the Maroons boat was sinking, and sinking fast.
Belfry came out and took things right at Hines and crew, and early in the second period, the Pirates held a 14-0 lead over the Maroons.
No worries. Pulaski County got back into the game by scoring its first touchdown very late in the first half -- a score that ignited 34 consecutive points from the Maroons.
Five different PC players scored touchdowns on the night, and when the dust had cleared, Hines and company had escaped Pike County with a hard-fought, come from behind, 34-21 win over the Pirates.
Things certainly didn't begin well for Pulaski County in its season opener.
Belfry took the opening kickoff, and ran off almost seven minutes off the clock.
With 5:15 remaining in the opening period, a 16-play drive culminated with a seven-yard TD run from Caden Woolum, giving Belfry a quick, 7-0 lead over the Maroons.
Early in the second quarter, a 50-yard scamper to the house by Ace Caudill extended the Pirate lead out to 14-0 over Pulaski County, with 10:21 remaining in the first half of play.
At that juncture, things looked very bleak for the Maroons, but with 17 starters back from 2021, there was absolutely no panic from Pulaski County.
Just before halftime, PC finally got things working offensively.
Quarterback Brycen Dugger led his team down the field, and with 1:19 remaining in the opening half of play, Dugger connected with Chandler Godby on a five-yard scoring toss, cutting the lead in half, as the Maroons went into the intermission only trailing Belfry by a 14-7 margin.
On the first drive of the third period, Dugger got Pulaski County even in this affair.
The PC senior QB hit Harris Denmeyer for a 30-yard strike, and with 9:24 left in the third stanza, just like that, Pulaski County and Belfry were knotted up in a good one at 14-14.
Then, the Maroon defense got involved.
On Belfry's next drive, linebacker Zander Simpson recovered a Pirate fumble, for the first turnover of the night by either team.
And, PC made Belfry pay for that mistake.
Dugger called his own number, and his four-yard run for a touchdown with 3:29 left in the third quarter gave the Maroons their first lead of the night over Belfry at 21-14.
On Belfry's next possession, Simpson came through again, this time causing a Belfry fumble.
That Pirate miscue led to a five-yard scoring run by Cody Nichols, and PC had eased the lead out to 28-14 with 1:02 remaining in the third period.
Pulaski County concluded its 34-point run in the fourth period, and this time special teams got involved.
Senior cornerback Jerricho Dixon blocked a Belfry punt, and returned the ball four yards for a touchdown, giving the Maroons 34 consecutive points scored, but more importantly, a 34-14 lead over the Pirates with 7:57 remaining in the contest.
Belfry managed but one more score late in the game, when quarterback Chase Varney scored on a QB sneak from one yard out, closing out the scoring, and a 34-21 PC victory.
For the contest, Dugger completed 17-28 passes for 220 yards and two TD passes, while running for another score.
Nichols led the Maroons with 72 yards on the ground and a touchdown, and Godby hauled in eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.
With the win, the Maroons moved to 1-0 on the young season, and will come home next Friday for their home opener.
Pulaski County will face Wayne County next Friday night at PC Field, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
