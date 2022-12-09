Casey County’s boy’s basketball team were ‘Rebels without a cause’ on Friday night at the PC Gym.
The visitors from Liberty had absolutely no answer for an undefeated Pulaski County Maroons team, as John Fraley and company eventually put the Rebels on the wrong side of a running clock late in the third quarter.
Freshman guard Carson Fraley tallied 15 of his game-high 23 points in the first half, while Cayden Lancaster and Barek Williams each added 15 points for the game, and junior guard Will Blankenship chipped in with 10 points off the bench, as the Maroons rolled to an impressive, 86-44 beatdown over the Rebels, handing Casey County a 42-point setback.
“We came out and played well tonight and did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball,” stated a very happy coach John Fraley, after watching his club move to 5-0 on the season with the 47th District win over the Rebels.
“When you shoot the ball as good as we did tonight, it certainly makes you look good,” Fraley added.
Indeed it does coach.
The three-headed monster of Fraley, Lancaster, and Williams all had hit for double figures by the early mark of the second quarter. By then, the Maroons already had the margin out to a 16-point lead; that’s after leading Casey County at the end of the first period by a tally of 27-14.
In fact, no other PC player scored in the game’s first 12 minutes other than the ‘Big Three’, until two Brysen Dugger free throws with 4:03 remaining in the opening half of play.
By the half, Pulaski County was rolling in the district opener for both teams, comfortably leading Casey County by 19 points at the intermission, at 48-29 at the half.
“Cayden (Lancaster) and Barek (Williams) have been scoring for us all year, but when we can get some scoring from some of the other guys, it kind of relieves some pressure off of Barek and ‘Lanny’,” stated Fraley.
Meanwhile, Casey County’s own ‘go-to guy’ — Ethan Willoughby — single handily tried to keep his team in this one in the opening half of play.
Willoughby scored over half of Casey County’s points in the first half, scoring 15 of the Rebels 29 first half points, but he needed help.
Willoughby tallied half of his team’s points for the contest with 22, but it was nowhere close to being enough for Casey County, which fell to 1-3 overall on the season with the blowout loss.
In the second half of play, PC’s reserves got things going themselves.
Jalen Wooldridge hit a pair of treys, Zak Anderson scored five points, and Ethan Idlewine added four points.
In fact, Idlewine’s driving layup with only :06 left on the clock in the third quarter finally put the game on a running clock, as his bucket gave PC a 37-point bulge, doubling up the score on the Rebels at 74-37 through three quarters of play.
“We knew we couldn’t just let Casey County bring the ball down the floor and throw the ball into (Ethan) Willoughby,” pointed out Fraley. “We knew if we let them do that, it would be a very long night for us, because he’s a very nice player.”
“He’s always had good games against us — I believe every time we’ve played him he’s scored at least 30 points against us until this game,” continued the PC head coach. “We knew we had to speed them up, and we didn’t rotate defensively as well as we did all the time, but we did a fairly good job of rotating and speeding him up a little bit.”
Led by Blankenship’s 10 points, the PC reserves gave the ‘Big Three’ of Fraley, Williams, and Lancaster some help offensively in this one, scoring 27 of the Maroons 86 points in the contest.
Willoughby meanwhile was the lone Rebel player in double figures in the game with his team-high 22 points.
The Maroons — a perfect 5-0 on the season — will return to action Saturday night at The PC Gym, and should face a very stern test against the Danville Christian Warriors, who will bring a perfect, 3-0 record into the contest.
Game time for Saturday’s game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
