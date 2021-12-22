Pulaski County rolls to 10th straight win in The Best in Hoops

BOWLING GREEN - The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team rolled to their 10th straight win of the season in a 64-44 win over Warren East on Tuesday in South Warren's The Best in Hoops. The Maroons had five players score in double figures.
Cayden Lancaster and Zach Travis scored 14 points each. Bryson Dugger and Gavin Stevens scored 11 points each. Caleb Sloan scored 10 points.
Cam Hargis and Jace Frye scored two points each.
Pulaski County (10-0) will play Franklin-Simpson on Wednesday in The Best in Hoops. Prior to that game, the Maroons visited western Kentucky storm victims and presented them a nearly $8,000 of donations they received from the Somerset-Pulaski doubleheader on Friday.
