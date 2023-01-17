All season long the Pulaski County Maroons have proven that it’s not just one player that a team can key on, but instead, John Fraley has a team where you have to respect all five players on the court.
Case in point. Before Tuesday night’s home game against visiting Barren County, PC senior Cayden Lancaster was presented with a 1,000-point ball — a career milestone he achieved a couple of weeks ago at Lincoln County.
Once Tuesday night’s game got started, Lancaster went to the bench with 3:56 remaining in the first quarter with three points and two fouls, and didn’t return to the court until the second half.
No problem for PC — Barek Williams had his teammate’s back.
Williams poured in a game-high 29 points on the night, and oh by the way, early in the third period, the senior guard joined Lancaster with his 1,000th point of his stellar prep career as well.
Lancaster meanwhile finished with 15 points, and Will Blankenship scored 12 points off the Maroon bench, as PC rolled to an impressive, 74-48 victory over Barren County.
With Lancaster saddled with foul trouble early on, it was Williams and Blankenship that kept PC in front of the Trojans.
PC lead Barren County at the intermission 38-27, and with Lancaster back on the floor to begin the second half, the Maroons stretched that lead out to 20 points — 55-35 — through three quarters of play.
In that third quarter — with his third basket of the frame — Williams joined Lancaster by scoring the 1,000th point of his Maroon career.
Carson Fraley added eight points in the victory, as head coach John Fraley played his jayvee team for much of the final frame in the lopsided win.
Pulaski County — improving to 17-2 on the year with the win — will face Rockcastle County on the road on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in a 47th District contest.
