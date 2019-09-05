Pulaski County's Jaxon Gambill drops 4 goals on Casey County, again

For the second time in a row, Pulaski County High School junior Jaxon Gambill has scored four goals against district opponent Casey County High School. Gambill recorded his second haul of the season on Tuesday n the Maroons' 9-0 win over Casey County. Almost three weeks prior, Gambill dropped four goals on the Rebels in Liberty.
Pulaski County junior Klisman Moarles-Ortiz scored two goals in the Maroons' district victory.
Pulaski County seniors Austin Feck, Wayner Lopez and Chase Nelson all scored one goals apiece in the lopsided victory.
Pulaski County (4-2-1) will host Southwestern High School Thursday, Sept. 5.
