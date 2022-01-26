Pulaski County’s win streak at 20  

57 days ago the Pulaski County High School boys basketball team eked out a 71-66 overtime road win in their season opener against heavily favored Madison Central High School.
That upset opening win, over a pre-season state-ranked team, might have gave the Maroons’ head coach John Farley reason to believe that he might have a special team this season. But the former 12th Region champion coach had no idea that the Maroons’ season-opening win would be the first of 20 straight victories over a span of nearly 60 days.
“Winning your first 20 games is not a goal you set at the beginning of the season,” Fraley laughed. “This group came to work and they’re obviously very, very talented. The great thing about them is they work extremely hard.”
“I think that first win at Madison Central just put them in the frame of mind that they could play against anyone,” Fraley explained. “We’ve had several times this year where we’ve been down by 15 or 17 points. But, for whatever reason, they have never panicked and they have a different approach or a different feel to them. We just keep plugging away and we’ve been able to pull them out up until this point.”
On Tuesday night, the Maroons traveled to Clinton County to take on a strong 14-4 Bulldogs team – who were looking to be the first team to knock off Pulaski County this season. Like 19 other teams before them, it didn’t happen.
The Maroons breezed to a 68-50 win over Clinton County and were led in scoring by Zach Travis with 22 points, Cayden Lancaster with 17 points, Gavin Stevens with 15 points, Caleb Sloan with nine points, and Jace Frye with five points.
“It’s not really hard to keep them motivated, because at the beginning the win streak really wasn’t even a thought,” Fraley stated. “You don’t really think about it until you get up to the double-digit wins. They have really embraced it and it’s become the our motto and their own motivator.”
“They want to continue to try to win every game,” Fraley added. “I’m not saying that we will, and the players are not saying that, but they’ve enjoyed the ride and it’s been really fun.”
The Maroons have been ranked fifth in the state in the Associated Press boys basketball polls for the past several weeks, and also sport the fifth best RPI ranking in the state at .685.
Eight more teams stand between Pulaski County and a regular season undefeated mark. Unfortunately, the Maroons will face arguable their toughest stretch of games. The Maroons have to play Somerset in the Briar Patch on Friday, will have to play the 14th Region best team in Perry County Central at Rock, play Southwestern at the Wigwam and host the defending 12th Region champs Boyle County High School in their regular season finale.
But perhaps their greatest test will be in The Jungle against the state’s sixth-ranked North Laurel High School and their star player Reed Sheppard.
“We’ve got some very tough games coming down the stretch and it’s going to be interesting,” Fraley stated. “We’re just going to go out there and be us. One of the things we’ve talked about a lot this year is we’re not blaming anybody. We’re trying to be a better version of ourselves this game than we were the last game. And at the end of the day, if we win, we win. If we lose, we lose. As long as we’re a better version.”
On a personal level, Fraley admitted this is a very different season than any other throughout his coaching career. Fraley said they everyone in the public wants to talk to him about Pulaski County basketball, going back to Rupp Arena, and the win streak.
“People are always coming up to me and saying things like ‘yeah coach you got a good bunch this year’ or ‘keep winning’ or ‘are you going to get us back to Rupp?’,” Fraley explained. “It’s been fun for me and it’s fun to talk to people about it.”
“Recently I went to Walmart, after one of our games at about 11:30 p.m., to buy dog food,” Fraley chuckled. “While there, I ran into a Pulaski County High School student and he asked me if we had won tonight? I told him ‘yes’, he said ‘yeah’, and gave me a ‘high five’. That was so neat and it just shows how the community has really embraced this team.”
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.