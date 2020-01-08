Pulaski County schools Central Ky. HomeSchool

Home schooling might be considered an alternative to the traditional public school education. On Tuesday night at the PC gym, the Pulaski County High School boys basketball team gave the visiting Central Kentucky Home School Spartans a hard lesson in public school basketball with a 8-43 beatdown.
Pulaski County senior post player Grant Oakes, who returned to the Maroons line-up just a few games ago, was at the head of the class with a game-high 18 points and 4 rebounds.
"Having Grant Oakes back in the line-up really helps us," Pulaski County High School boys basketball coach John Fraley stated. "He is a kid that can run the floor, finishes at the at the rim, and he guards the post well."
After trailing 7-4 after three minutes of play, the Maroons went on a 12 to 3 run to close out the opening quarter leading 16-10. Oakes scored 10 of the Maroons' 16 first-quarter points.
Zach Travis, Barek Williams, and KJ Combs led the Maroons' offensive charge in the second quarter to open up a 36-16 halftime lead after outscoring the visiting Spartans 20 to 6 in the second stanza.
The Maroons kept expanding the lead throughout the third quarter and put the game into 'running clock' mode at 74-39 with 2:37 remaining in the game.
Freshman Barek Williams scored 15 points, while Colton Fraley added 11 points. Zach Travis had a team-high 6 rebounds and Williams had 5 boards. Fraley and Caleb Sloan had four boards each.
It took Central Kentucky a little over a half to score 22 points, but the Spartans connected on 6 three-pointers in that span.
"At one point (Central Kentucky) had hit six treys and had 22 points, and I told our team we have got to do a better job on the perimeter and taking that away from the," Fraley stated. "I thought we did that down the stretch, and only gave them a few more after that."
Pulaski County (11-3) will travel to Rockcastle County on Friday, Jan. 10.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
