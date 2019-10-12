Pulaski County secures district top seed

LONDON - Pulaski County High School junior running back Tristan Cox scored all five of the Maroons' touchdowns in their 35-14 win over North Laurel High School on Friday night in The Jungle. Cox scored four of his five touchdowns before the Jaguars even got on the board.
After North Laurel burned up almost nine minutes in their opening drive in the game, Cox scored his first TD of the night from three yards out with 1:06 left in the first quarter.
After senior Chase Parmelee made an interception in the second quarter, Cox scored his second TD on a nine-yard run with 10:24 left in the second quarter.
Early in the third quarter, Pulaski County sophomore quarterback Drew Polston hit Cox for a five-yard touchdown pass strike to put the Maroons up 21-0.
Midway through the third, Pulaski senior Evan Mercer intercepted a North Laurel pass, which set up a Polston to Cox seven-yard TD pass. The Maroons led 28-0 with 8:34 left in the third quarter.
With only 15 clicks left in the third quarter, North Laurel junior Grant Woods rambled 43 yards for the Jaguars' first score of the game, as North closed the Maroons' lead to 28-7.
Early in the fourth, Pulaski County fumbled the ball setting up another North Laurel score as junior Konner Robinson scored from two yards out to pull the Jags within two scores at 28-14.
After both teams turned the ball over on downs in the fourth quarter, Cox put an exclamation mark on his standout night and the Maroons' win with a eight-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds left in the game.
Not only did the win give the Maroons a perfect 3-0 district record, put it guaranteed the Maroons top seed in the post-season district playoffs and back-to-back home games if they were to advance past the opening round.
On the night, Cox rushed for 94 yards on 10 carries, and scored three rushing TDs and two passing TDs. Pulaski QB Polston was 19-for-27 for 208 yards with two touchdown passes. Senior kicker Jaxson McAlpin hit all five of his PATs in the Maroons' win.
North Laurel had 62 offensive plays to the Maroons' 48. However, Pulaski County had 325 total offensive yards to North's 221, and more importantly, the Maroons had a larger number on the scoreboard.
Pulaski County senior linebacker Konner Hargis became the Maroons' all-time tackler leader early on in the contest.
Pulaski County (7-1) will have next Friday off before hosting Southwestern (2-5) in the Maroons' Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 25.
