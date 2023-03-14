The Pulaski County Maroons — 27-6 on the season and the 12th Region champions — will tip off play in the 2023 Boy’s Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena against highly-touted Warren Central.
The Dragons are 32-1 on the year — champion of the 4th Region — and they will provide a stern test for PC right out of the gate, due in large part to the fact that Warren Central has been the number one-ranked team in Kentucky for most of the year, and is a heavy favorite to cut nets down at Rupp Arena when all is said and done.
Win or lose however, it’s been a great season for the Maroons, so let’s take a look back at how the 2022 — ‘23 season panned out for Pulaski County.
The Maroons began the season by reeling off 11 consecutive wins before tasting defeat for the first time, and that impressive run to begin the year saw John Fraley and crew rack up some big-time victories, and serve notice to the rest of the 12th Region that Pulaski County was a team that was for real.
But, that start to the season — and the season itself — certainly came with a lot of adversity for Pulaski County basketball.
“Barek (Williams) gets hurt way back in late-summer in football and we’re not sure what that’s going to look like and how that’s going to shake out,” stated PC head coach John Fraley.
“Then, about the first of practice, we get a clean bill of health on him, and then Jace (Frye) goes out, and he was a guy we were counting on to be our starting center this season,” continued the PC head coach. “When he goes out, that rearranged everybody’s position, and put everybody in a different spot. We had to learn to play again. Then, you go into the season and start out with Madison Central, West Jessamine, Danville, Danville Christian, and McCreary (Central) — McCreary (Central) was in the region semi finals — West Jessamine was in the semi finals, and DCA didn’t even come out of their district, but they can play. So, we knew the start was tough, and could have gotten ugly, but our guys — as they’ve done all year — just found a way to get the job done.”
The season began way back on November 28th, with a 71-70 win over the preseason number five-ranked Madison Central Indians. That win to begin the year ignited this Pulaski County team, and gave the Maroons all the confidence they would need.
PC followed that ‘W’ up with wins over 12th regional contenders West Jessamine and Danville, and also notched victories over a slew of good teams including McCreary Central, Danville Christian Academy, Wayne County, Somerset, Lloyd Memorial, and Bryan Station.
After losing at Madison Southern to the Eagles, suffering their first loss of the campaign, the Maroons ventured south, down to Daytona Beach, Florida just after the Christmas holiday.
Playing in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic, PC won all three games in the ‘Sunshine State’, knocking off the home team — Seabreeze High School, as well as Perry, Ohio and Cambridge, Georgia.
With a 13-1 record after the holiday tournaments, Pulaski County then played its first game of 2023 at Lincoln County, against a Patriot team that defeated the Maroons in the 2022 12th Regional title game by a 42-40 margin in overtime at The PC Gym.
On January 3rd, Pulaski County played arguably its worst game of the season at Lincoln County, and got spanked by the Patriots by a 27-point margin, 76-49.
After that setback, PC would reel off seven straight wins, until Ryan Young and the Somerset Briar Jumpers rolled into The PC Gym, and put the 12th Region on notice, with a hard-fought, 82-80 overtime win over the Maroons.
Coming out of that game, the Maroons would lose three of its last five games of the regular season, culminating with a 66-65 loss at Boyle County, when junior guard Will Blankenship was lost for the season with a torn ACL injury.
And, there were other injuries along the way.
Senior forward Jace Frye — who arguably showed as much improvement as anyone on the PC team last season — was penciled in as a starter coming out of last summer, but a knee injury suffered by Frye back in October cost him about two-thirds of the season.
Frye wouldn’t return to the PC lineup until mid-January, but after a few games under his belt, the senior has given the Maroons a big-time lift off the bench ever since.
The regular season saw the Maroons two leading scorers on the year — Barek Williams and Cayden Lancaster — each eclipse the 1,000-point plateau for their outstanding prep careers. Speaking of outstanding, this PC one-two punch has been solid all season long for Pulaski County.
Lancaster has tallied 650 points this year, averaging 19.7 points per contest, while Williams has scored 645 points on the season, averaging 19.5 points per game.
Carson Fraley has been very solid as a freshman at the point guard spot, and Brysen Dugger — a kid that threw 41 touchdowns last fall as an All-State quarterback on the gridiron — has been the Maroons stopper on defense all season long.
Kam Hargis meanwhile has given coach Fraley plenty of senior leadership from the get-go. Hargis is a kid that does all the little things that do not necessarily show up in the box score, but the senior guard does what needs to be done to get his team a win.
With a 22-6 record, the Maroons rolled into the 47th District Tournament, and took care of Casey County in the opener, and then knocked off Rockcastle County in the championship game of the tournament.
That district title was PC’s 17th 47th District championship in the past 20 seasons, as the Maroons continued their dominance over district foes Casey County, Somerset, and Rockcastle County.
Then came the 12th Regional Tournament.
PC kicked it off with an impressive, 65-48 win over Mercer County, and thanks to two clutch free throws from Carson Fraley late in the semi finals, the Maroons advanced to the 12th Regional title game, with a hard-fought, 44-41 win over those McCreary Central Raiders.
Then came the rematch in the tourney finals against the defending regional champion Lincoln County Patriots on the Pats’ home court.
Lincoln County defeated the Maroons in the ‘22 title game last season 42-40 in overtime, but NOT THIS TIME.
Thanks to a game-high 21 points from Barek Williams, 18 points from Cayden Lancaster, and 10 points from Carson Fraley, Pulaski County dominated Lincoln County in the second half, building up an 11-point lead over the Pats, holding on for a 57-50 victory, giving coach John Fraley his second regional title in seven years on the PC bench.
“My first year here seven years ago, we kind of ran through the 12th Region, and I don’t think we had a game under 10 points,” Fraley recalled.
“You’re a young, dumb coach and you think you know it all, and you think you’re going to be right back there again, and then life humbles you for about six years and makes you appreciate it a little more,” added the PC coach. “I had to do a lot of growing up, and I had to do a lot of learning. This title came a lot harder. I am having a lot of fun coaching these guys, and I’m not going to say more or less than with my first team seven years ago that won a title, but I am having a lot of fun with this group, because I know how hard they’ve worked to get here.”
Pulaski County (27-6) on the season, will face Warren Central (32-1) on the year, in the opening round of the Boy’s Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena at 6 p.m.
