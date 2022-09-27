The Pulaski County Maroons may have not been thought of, or mentioned as an 'Elite Team' in the 12th Region at the beginning of the season, but first-year head coach James Rixon and company have proven that PC can play with anybody.
Rixon and the Maroons have been enjoying an outstanding season in 2022, and Pulaski County solidified itself as an 'Elite Team' on Tuesday night with a 4-2 win over visiting South Laurel.
The win over the Cardinals was one thing, but more importantly for Rixon and the Maroons, the victory improved Pulaski County to 12-3-2 on the season.
The significance of the win? The 12th win by PC on Tuesday evening set a school record, as no Maroon team before had ever won 12 games in a single season. Simply, Pulaski County is indeed elite, and a bonafide and legitimate regional contender in the 12th Region.
That's the kind of year it's been for coach Rixon and crew.
"First of all, 12 wins in a season is great, and that's a school record, and I'm happy for the coaching staff, and most of all I'm happy for the boys," stated a very jubilant coach Rixon immediately following the game.
"I think when we scored early tonight, we kind of took our foot off the gas pedal a little bit, and we let them (Cardinals) back into the game," pointed out the Pulaski County coach. "They scored, and that was a little bit of a wakeup call, and I think we almost tried to do too much at times."
Before the patrons could get their popcorn and find a seat, the Maroons were already off and rolling with a quick, 1-0 lead over South Laurel.
Just 47 seconds into the contest, Henry Gillum netted a goal off an assist from Tyson Absher, and the Maroons were up 1-0.
However, the Cards would have an answer.
Ten minutes later, Zach Rayburn's penalty kick knotted things up at 1-1 with 29:23 remaining in the opening half.
That's when PC went back to work.
Less than four minutes after Rayburn's PK, Tyson Absher would score off an assist from Julio Morales, putting PC back up over the Cards at 2-1.
Moments later, with 21:46 remaining in the half, Gillum would strike again, with his second goal of the evening giving PC a 3-1 advantage.
South's Eli Buckles would find the back of the net with 6:51 remaining in the first half, and that's where the teams stood at the intermission, with Pulaski County owning a 3-2 lead over the Cards.
At the start of the second period -- much like the beginning of the game -- Pulaski County struck very quickly.
A second goal from Absher just over a minute into the second half extended the PC lead back out to a two-goal advantage at 4-2, and that's how the game ended.
"When we play with an energy, we're pretty tough," pointed out Rixon. "We may get beat, but we're pretty tough if we keep playing with energy."
"Once we drop our energy, we let other teams back into the game," he added. "Ever since that Somerset loss earlier in the year, we have had that energy in a lot of our games. If we just keep it for all 80 minutes, that's the key for our team moving forward."
Pulaski County will close out the regular season on Thursday night on the road at Great Crossing.
The Maroons have a bye as the 47th District's top seed, so PC will play in the championship game of the 47th District Tournament next Monday night at Casey County High School at 8 p.m.
The Maroons will face the winner of the play-in game of the tourney, which will feature homestanding Casey County taking on Somerset.
That game is slated for this Saturday afternoon, October 1st, from Casey County High School beginning at 1 p.m.
