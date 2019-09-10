Pulaski County shut out by Lady Rebels

With very little offense and a strong Boyle County team, the Pulaski County High School girls soccer team found themselves on the losing end of a 6-0 12th Region soccer match on Monday at the Maroons soccer field.
The Lady Maroons were outshot 21 to 3 in the lopsided soccer match.
"We didn't get a lot of shots off tonight, and that is where we need to improve," stated Pulaski County girls soccer coach Vince Frantz. "We had a stretch of wins where our passes were very intentional. We were trapping the ball at our feet and quickly made a pass. So, we are losing that a little bit, but we are playing teams that are putting a lot of pressure on us, and that is a lot harder to do when you are under a lot of pressure. "
After a five-game winning streak where Pulaski County outscored their opponents 23-4, the Lady Maroons have been outscored 10-0 in their last two games.
The Lady Rebels scored two goals in the opening half to take a 2-0 lead at the halftime break.
In the fifth minute, Boyle County junior Lindsey Warinner passed off to sophomore Alexus Phegley, who shot at an open goal in the right corner net. In the 19th minute, Warinner picked up a loose ball in the middle of the box to score from 10 yards out. Boyle County outshot Pulaski County 8 to 0 in the opening half.
Boyle County scored four more goals in the second half to run out to their commanding 6-0 lead.
In the 49th minute, Browyn Hackney scored from 28 years out. In the 53rd minute, Amanda Cossentine scored from 13 yards out. Five minutes later, Phegley scored her second goal of the night on a runout.
With just 30 seconds left in the match, Boyle County's Sophie Witmer scored from 12 yards out off a set piece.
Pulaski County's only legit scoring opportunities came off a pair of long-range free kicks from senior Bailee Franklin. Pulaski senior Mara Rogers got off a close-range shot in the 63rd minute that was easily fielded by Lady Rebels keeper Alyssa Montgomery.
"There was a lot of good things that we did tonight and I am not disappointed," Frantz stated. "We fixed some things that went wrong at the Southwestern game. We put a lot more pressure on the ball, and we fought hard the whole game. Defensively, we had been letting people slip in front of us, they have this open shot at the goal, and I feel like we really corrected that in this game."
"Boyle County is a great team, we learned a lot from this game," Frantz concluded. "I am confident we can improve on it, and I am excited for out game with Somerset."
Pulaski County (6-3-1) will travel cross-town to play Somerset High School in a district match-up on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.