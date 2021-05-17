Pulaski County, Somerset girls tie for first in PCI

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Maddy Dunn (right) and Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess (left) battled it out in the 100-meter dash in Saturday' Randy Elmore Pulaski County Invitational. Dunn won both the 100 meters and 200 meters, and was on a winning 400-meter relay team. Burgess was the female top scorer with second place finishes in her four individual events.