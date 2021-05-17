Pulaski County, Somerset girls tie for first in PCI

For the second time this season, the Pulaski County High School and Somerset High School girls track teams tied for top team honors. On Saturday, the Lady Maroons and the Lady Jumpers both scored meet-high 91 points in the Randy Elmore Pulaski County Invitational.
Pulaski County High School senior Maddy Dunn had multiple wins on the day, with individual victories in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. Dunn won the 100 meters in a time of 12.21, and placed first in the 200 meters with a time of 25.93. Dunn also ran on the winning Lady Maroons' 400-meter relay team.
Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner, who scored a meet-high 34 points, won the long jump event with a best of 20'5". Turner also placed second in the 100-meter dash (11.57), placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (16.03), and placed second in the triple jump (41'10.5").
Somerset High School senior Lexie Herndon won the high jump event with a best clearance of 5'0".
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team of Shelby Cothron, Abbee Coomer, Kenzie Cupp, and Emma Coomer won with a time of 1:54.6.
The Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Shelby Cothron, Abbee Coomer, Morgan Bruin and Maddy Dunn won with a time of 50.67.
The Pulaski County girls 1600-meter relay team of Morgan Bruin, Alex Cundiff, Shelby Cothron, and Maggie Holt won with a time 4:08.9.
Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess was the girls' top scorer with 32 points after placing runner-up in all four of her individual events. Burgess was time at 12.28 in the 100 meters and 26.42 in the 200 meters. Burgess leaped 18'3.5" in the long jump and had a best mark of 39'2.75" in the triple jump.
In the girls team standings, Southwestern placed 12th with 25 points. In the boys team standings, Somerset placed seventh with 38.5 points, Southwestern placed eighth with 31 points, and Pulaski County placed 10th with 26 points.
Other top performers for the Somerset High School track team were Emily Ham - 3rd 100 hurdles, Madison Garland - 4th 100 hurdles, Grace Burgess - 4th high jump, Daniel Richardson - 4th high jump, Lucy McArthur - 3rd pole vault, Emily Ham - 5th triple jump, Madison Garland - 2nd shot put, and Trinity Burkett - 3rd shot put.
Other top performers for the Pulaski County High School track team were Morgan Bruin - 4th 100 meters, Shelby Cothron - 2nd 400 meters, Maggie Holt - 2nd 300 hurdles, Alex Cundiff - 5th 800 meters, Morgan Bruin - 3rd 200 meters, Maggie Bertram - 5th 3200 meters, T.J. Colyer - 3rd high jump, and Courtney Ashton - 5th discus.
Top performers for the Southwestern High School track team were Preston Frost - 5th 300 hurdles, Caleb Perrin - 3rd 800 meters, Kate Golden - 3rd 3200 meters, and Ethan Ware - 3rd long jump.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
