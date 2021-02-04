Pulaski County, Southwestern basketball games will have limited seating

The Pulaski County High School and Southwestern High School girls and boys basketball teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 5, at Southwestern High School's Wigwam.
However, seating will be limited for the annual county school basketball showdowns in the midst of the COVID pandemic.
The only fans allowed in the gym for the two games (boys and girls) must have passes to enter the gym. Each player for Southwestern High School teams will be allotted four passes each, while the Pulaski County High School players will be allotted two passes per player.
Also, only passes for the girls game will be allowed in the gym for the girls game, and those fans must exit the gym after the conclusion of the girls game. And then, the boys game pass holders will be allowed to enter the gym after all the pass holders for the girls game have exited the gym.
The Southwestern-Pulaski County boys game pass holders will not be allowed in the gym until the girls game has concluded and the fans from that game have exited the gym.
Both games will be video live streamed on Lake Cumberland Sports Facebook page, and an audio broadcast of the boys game can be heard live on Lake 102.3. And, of course, the Commonwealth Journal will recap both games online at www.somerset-kentucky.com and in the Saturday Sports section.
